At long last, the latest installment of the Hellraiser franchise is getting a release. Hellraiser: Judgment, which has been in the works for a very long time and said to have been finished for quite a while, will finally see a release in early 2018. If a new listing on Amazon is to be believed, Hellraiser: Judgment will arrive on Blu-ray on February 13, 2018. So, unless something crazy happens, you'll be able to see the new Hellraiser in time for Valentine's Day. And in HD, no less.

Part of the problem with Hellraiser: Judgment has to do with the fact that it was produced by The Weinstein Company. If you've been following the news cycle for the past few months, you'll know that the company is not in a good spot, given the Harvey Weinstein scandal. So it looks like, as a result of the problems facing the company, Hellraiser: Judgement ended up with Lionsgate. Though, it doesn't look like they have enough faith to give it a theatrical release. That also makes sense, given that it's rumored The Weinstein Company only made the movie to retain the Hellraiser rights. And, not for nothing, but two months isn't really enough time to put together enough of a promotional campaign to justify one. So Blu-ray or VOD it is, horror fans.

Hellraiser: Judgment centers on Detectives Sean Carter (Damon Carney) and David Carter (Randy Wayne), who are on the case to find a gruesome serial killer terrorizing the city. Joining forces with Detective Christine Egerton (Alexandra Harris), they dig deeper into a spiraling maze of horror that may not be of this world. Could the Judgment awaiting the killer's victims also be waiting for Sean? This is a Hellraiser movie, so we'd put our money on it. Sean is likely going to have to deal with Pinhead before this is all over with.

Speaking of Pinhead, Doug Bradley, who is the original Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise and played the part up until Hellraiser: Revelations, isn't returning for this installment. This time around, it's franchise newcomer Paul T. Taylor taking over duties as the famed horror icon. That's a tough pill for fans to swallow, but until Bradley decides it's the right set of circumstances, and he's open to returning, given the right situation, it's going to be someone else playing Pinhead.

Gary J. Tunnicliffe, who directed Hellraiser: Revelations, returns for Hellraiser: Judgment. The good news is, after a very long wait, horror fans have a new Hellraiser movie to look forward to in 2018. Let's just hope it's not a total dumpster fire. If you feel so included, as noted by the folks at Bloody Disgusting, you can pre-order the movie on Amazon right now. Though, you might want to wait for a few reviews to make it online first. Or hope that it winds up on Netflix shortly after its release.