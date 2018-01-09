Evil seeks evil in the first trailer for Hellraiser: Judgment. The Hellraiser franchise is one of the most enduring in horror history, despite the fact that the movies have never really done big business at the box office. Still, horror fans love to see Pinhead and his fellow Cenobites bring the pain and blood every few years. Now, the first trailer for Hellraiser: Judgment, the tenth movie in the longstanding series, has arrived and it's absolutely dripping with blood and horrific imagery.

Hellraiser: Judgment is a movie we've been hearing about for years, but the project has yet to find a release, despite reportedly being finished for quite some time. Rumor has it The Weinstein Company only made the movie in the first place to keep the rights to the franchise. Not exactly the most artistic of reasons to make a movie, but nevertheless, here we are. So, how does it look? For the tenth movie in a franchise that's heading straight to home video in just over a month, not too bad.

The footage from Hellraiser: Judgment is not for casual horror fans and certainly isn't for those with weak stomachs. Even though this trailer holds back a bit, we see an awful lot of carnage and some truly horrific and ultra-violent imagery. Even though there's a lot of evidence that suggests this movie may not be an outstanding piece of genre cinema, this certainly looks like it's loyal to the tenants of the Hellraiser franchise and, if nothing else, they certainly didn't hold back. As is typically the case, even in the lesser entries in the series, there is a ton of great makeup work here. Even if the story falls apart, which is hard to really gauge from this teaser, there's lots of great imagery here for horror fans.

The sequel centers on three detectives trying to stop a diabolical serial killer are sucked into a maze of otherworldly horror. Doug Bradley isn't playing Pinhead this time around, which may be a bit of a sticking point for Hellraiser die-hards. This time around, it's Paul T. Taylor taking over duties as the horror legends. Special effects artist Gary J. Tunnicliffe directs Hellraiser: Judgment, which is set to arrive via Lionsgate on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms on February 13. So you may want to arrange your Valentine's Day plans accordingly.

The movie stars Damon Carney, Randy Wayne, Alexandra Harris, John Gulager, Mike Jay Regan, Diane Goldner, Andi Powers, Jeff Fenter, Helena Grace Donald, and Grace Montie. There's also a cameo from A Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp, which is something to look out for. This will have to do until the Hellraiser remake, which has been in development for years, actually gets made. If it ever does. You can check out the first trailer for Hellraiser: Judgment, as well as the Blu-ray/DVD box art, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting, for yourself below.