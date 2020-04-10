We have such sights to show you, as the Hellraiser reboot has found its director. David Bruckner had been tapped to helm the revamp of the classic horror franchise. As previously revealed, Spyglass Media has acquired the movie rights and is planning to bring Pinhead and the Cenobites back to the big screen. They are now one step closer, as the filmmaking team seems to be firmly in place.

According to a new report, David Bruckner, who previously directed Netflix's The Ritual. Bruckner has closed a deal to direct the new movie. Bruckner will re-team with screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who he worked with on his latest movie The Night House. It was previously revealed that David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Man of Steel) had been hired to pen the screenplay. It's said that Goyer wrote the story and is remaining on board as a producer. This makes sense, as Goyer also served as a producer on The Night House.

There is no word yet on who may be tapped to star and plot details are being kept under wraps at this time. All that is being said by Spyglass is that the movie will be "loyal, yet evolved." Clive Barker wrote and directed the original Hellraiser, which was released in 1987 and was based on his short story, The Hellbound Heart. It centers on a sexual deviant who opens a portal to hell when he tinkers with a puzzle box purchased abroad, which releases gruesome beings known as Cenobites. They tear Frank's body apart, and his brother eventually moves into Frank's old house with his wife Julia. They accidentally bring Frank back to life, who convinces Julia to lure men back to the house so he can use their blood to fully resurrect himself.

David Bruckner previously directed well-regarded segments in horror anthologies such as V/H/S and Southbound. He made his directorial debut in 2007 with The Signal. As for The Night House, while it hasn't been released yet, it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was met with rave reviews, currently boasting an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That was enough to earn him this high-profile gig.

A total of nine sequels have been produced over the years, of varying quality, most of which were not released theatrically. The most recent entry was 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. Doug Bradley originated the role of the iconic Pinhead, but he hasn't played the part since 2005's Hellraiser: Hellworld. It's unclear at this time who will be brought on board to play the horror icon this time. Aside from the movie reboot, a TV series based on the franchise is also in the works, but we haven't heard any updates on that front in some time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.