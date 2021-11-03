A new Hellraiser Remake is coming to Hulu next year, and a behind-the-scenes video has given us our first sneak peek at the new Pinhead. After the iconic character had been played by a handful of other actors in previous installments, this new take will present a different incarnation of the character played by Jamie Clayton. On her Instagram account, Clayton recently shared a video filmed over the summer revealing the FX team working on her mold for Pinhead.

Production on the new Hellraiser was wrapped last month. No official images or footage have yet been revealed and this BTS video is the best look we have yet at the upcoming movie. It seems likely that she'll be covered with "pins" all over her head once we actually see her in Hellraiser, thus earning the Cenobite the widely-known "Pinhead" nickname. Now that we're getting some BTS footage, let's hope an official look at the character isn't too far off.

David Bruckner directed this Hellraiser Remake using a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, with a story by David S. Goyer. Along with Jamie clayton as Pinhead, the cast will also include Odessa A'zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass. This new installment is also notable for bringing back creator Clive Barker after he recently reacquired the rights to Hellraiser.

When this new movie was announced for Hulu, Barker said in a statement, "Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

Goyer added, "From the moment I first read The Hellbound Heart, Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes," Goyer shared in the statement. "His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we're going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella."

The first Hellraiser movie, directed by Clive Barker and released in 1987, still stands tall as one of the most iconic horror films ever made. It was also the first movie to feature horror genre fan favorite Doug Bradley in the role of Pinhead, a character he would continue to play in eight sequels. Stephan Smith Collins took over that role with the ninth movie, Hellraiser: Revelations, with Paul T. Taylor stepping in for Hellraiser 10, aka Hellraiser: Judgment.

Set to release on an undetermined date in 2022, the Hellraiser reboot will be made available for streaming exclusively on Hulu. As this will follow the releases of new movies in the Halloween and Scream franchises, as well as the return of Chucky on the small screen, and a Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel in the works at Netflix, it would seem that the horror genre is having a big resurgence.