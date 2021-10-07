That's a wrap on the Hellraiser Remake, as word is the next installment of the long-running franchise has recently completed filming. A complete reboot of the movie series, the new Hellraiser is described as a "loyal, yet evolved reimagining" of the original movie released back in 1987. Presenting a new spin on the story's primary antagonist Hell Priest, aka Pinhead, the reboot stars Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q) as the leader of the Cenobites.

The Hellraiser reboot hails from Spyglass with plans for a debut on Hulu sometime in 2022. David Bruckner (The Night House) directs using a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski with a story by David S. Goyer. Along with Clayton in the lead role, the horror flick also stars Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be Okay), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Hiam Abbass (Succession), and Selina Lo (Boss Level).

Hellraiser is directly based on the original novella The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker, who also wrote and directed the movie adaptation. The story is about a mysterious puzzle box that opens the door to a hellish underworld run by Cenobites, the leader of which was originally called Hell Priest before his unique look earned him the nickname of Pinhead. There have been multiple actors to play Pinhead in Hellraiser movies over the years, but Jamie Clayton is the first woman to do so.

Clive Barker has also boarded the new Hellraiser as a producer, joining IP attorney Mac Toberoff along with Phantom Four's David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. Barker had been detached from the franchise for many years but just regained the rights after a lengthy legal battle. He will officially regain the rights to the story he created on Dec. 19, 2021. With that battle behind him, Barker says he's stoked to see the new Hellraiser released.

"Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before," he said in a statement. "This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

The new Pinhead, Jamie Clayton, currently stars on The L Word: Generation Q. Sense8 fans will also remember her well from her main role as Nomi Marks. She is also known for her roles in shows like Designated Survivor and Roswell, New Mexico, and has appeared in movies like The Neon Demon and The Snowman. Last year, Clayton was also featured in the documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.

Pinhead was played most often in previous Hellraiser movies by horror legend Doug Bradley. He parted ways with the franchise in 2011 when Stephan Smith Collins took over the role for Hellraiser: Revelation. This was followed by another soft reboot in 2018 when Hellraiser: Judgment was released with new actor Paul T. Taylor in the role. A release date hasn't yet been announced for the Hellraiser reboot. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.