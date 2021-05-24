Hulu will have such sights to show you. The upcoming Hellraiser remake, which is being put together by the folks at Spyglass Media, along with director David Bruckner, will debut on Hulu. Spyglass and Bruckner have partnered with the streaming service to bring Pinhead back to the silver screen. While it had initially been thought that the relaunch of the franchise would be making its way to theaters, it will instead find life in the streaming world.

Hulu has acquired the rights to the Hellraiser remake. It is also important to note, at this stage, this is being billed as a remake. So it won't, presumably, be picking up where the previous sequels left off this. This will be a fresh start. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are penning the screenplay. They previously worked with David Bruckner on his new movie The Night House. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed so it's unclear just how much Hulu had to shell out to make this deal happen. Some of Bruckner's previous credits include The Ritual and Super Dark Times.

The original Hellraiser was released in 1987. It was written and directed by Clive Barker, based on his short story The Hellbound Heart. It centers on a sexual deviant named Frank who opens a portal to hell after tinkering with a puzzle box he acquired while traveling overseas. He unleashes a group of hellish beings called Cenobites, who literally tear Frank apart. Frank's brother and his wife move into his old house and accidentally bring him, or what is left of him, back to life.

Though the movies were never huge hits at the box office they were successful, in large part on home video. Over the years, several sequels have been produced. Most recently, we got Hellraiser: Judgment in 2018. There is no word yet on how involved Clive Barker will be with the remake. Though he is set to regain the rights to the franchise in December of this year. That, undoubtedly, presents an interesting wrinkle.

Another important item of note is that this is not the only Hellraiser project currently in the works. HBO has also teamed with Halloween (2018) director David Gordon Green for a TV show based on the franchise. What's more, Barker is on board as an executive producer on the series. So even once he regains the rights, he has seemingly signed off on the series. Whether or not he'll offer his blessing for the movie remains to be seen.

Spyglass Media is quickly asserting itself as a big player in the horror game. Aside from this movie, they are also behind the upcoming Scream 5, simply titled Scream. That movie is set to hit theaters in January 2022. The studio is effectively in control of two massive horror franchises. There is no word yet on how soon production is expected to begin on the Hellraiser remake, nor is it clear when we can expect to see it arrive on Hulu. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available.