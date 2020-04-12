The original Hellraiser released in 1987 didn't hold back. It still stands as one of the most shockingly gory and disturbing horror movies ever released. And its first sequel doubled down on the pain and torture. There have been a lot of sequels since. But now we're getting a true reboot of the entire franchise, and it was announced last week that David Bruckner will be directing. He has since gone on social media to promise that he won't 'hold back' when it comes to his Hellraiser reboot.

Thanks all for the Hellraiser love. Promise not to hold back. — David Bruckner (@bruckmachina) April 11, 2020

Spyglass Media is behind this new reimagining of the Clive Barker classic, and with David's promise comes the notion that this will be one gory, pain-filled R-Rated experience for true horror hounds. It will reestablish Pinhead and the Cenobites as a true force from Hell that is not to be trifled with. As of now, we have no further story details to share.

David Bruckner made a name for himself in horror circles with Netflix's The Ritual, which stands as one of their best original horror offerings. David Bruckner is set to re-team with his The Night House screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. This news comes after it was earlier revealed that The Dark Knight contributor David S. Goyer was tinkering with early drafts of the screenplay.

As of now, David S. Goyer is still producing Hellraiser, and he also served as a producer on The Night House. At this time, no cast has been announced for the redo. Though Spyglass said early on that their iteration of the franchise will be, 'loyal, yet evolved'. Which is a good sign for the more sophisticated horror enthusiasts of our time.

The original movie is a hard watch. It was based on Clive Barker's short The Hellbound Heart. The story follows a sexual deviant who opens a portal to hell after finding a unique, and now quite iconic puzzle box that he bought overseas. This releases gruesome beings known as Cenobites. They shred Frank's body and his brother eventually moves into Frank's old house with his wife Julia. They accidentally bring Frank back to life, who convinces Julia to lure men back to the house so he can use their blood to fully resurrect himself. It's not a pretty picture to look at by any means.

Over the years there have been 9 Hellraiser movies. The most recent sequel was 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. Doug Bradley is most famous for portraying Pinhead, but he hasn't shown up on screen since 2005's Hellraiser: Hellworld. There is no word yet on who will be portraying the legendary ghoul when this new movie lifts off. With most of the world still on lockdown, it's unclear when Hellraiser will begin shooting. This news comes direct from David Bruckner on Twitter.