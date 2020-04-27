HBO is currently developing a Hellraiser TV Show. Halloween director/writer David Gordon Green is attached to direct the pilot and more episodes. This will be the first time that a TV series has been made for the iconic horror character and his Cenobites. The Hellraiser series is set to be written by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Gallactica), and Michael Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick r' Treat). Dougherty and Verheiden will also serve as executive producers on the new show.

The HBO Hellraiser series idea is to create "an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established franchise mythology. It is by no means a remake, but rather assumes the past mythology to be a given." The focus of the series will of course be Pinhead, "the pin cushion-headed merciless leader of the Cenobites, the formerly humans-turned-demons that live in an extra-dimensional realm and are activated through a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration." The Cenobites come from hell to harvest human souls and keep balance between good and evil. Will horror fans embrace the Hellraiser HBO series?

The Hellraiser HBO series is based on the big screen franchise "hatched from Clive Barker's novella The Hellbound Heart." So far, there is no plan for getting a production start date, for obvious reasons. There have not been any casting announcements either, so one can assume that will happen in the near future. Whatever the case may be, this is going to be a massive series for HBO, especially with all of the behind-the-scenes talent on board. David Gordon Green has yet to comment on the matter, mainly for the fact that he's probably busy with Halloween Kills post-production process at the moment.

It was recently announced that a new Hellraiser reboot movie is on the way, but HBO's upcoming series will not have anything to do with it. David Bruckner, who previously directed Netflix's The Ritual, will helm the upcoming project. Like the TV series, there isn't a whole lot of information about the movie out there, other than the fact that it is promised to be "loyal, yet evolved." While both of these projects are very exciting for horror fans, they also both come with a lot of pressure. Pinhead is one of the most iconic horror characters of all time with a legion of hardcore fans. It will be interesting to see how they pan out when they are released to the public.

Farah Films' Dan Farah serves as executive producer, along with Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee, Lawrence Kuppin, David Salzman, and Panacea Entertainment's Eric Gardner. Rough House Pictures partners David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, Jody Hill ,and Brandon James round out the EP team. Farah Films executive Andrew Farah, and Adam Salzman will also serve as co-executive producers on the upcoming series. Deadline was the first to announce the upcoming Hellraiser TV series at HBO.