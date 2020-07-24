The [email protected] panel for Marvel's Helstrom was held today. Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, along with cast members Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy, all showed up for this afternoon's panel moderated by Laura Prudom. They provided a pretty intense sneak-peek at the upcoming Hulu series and talked about bringing the terror-filled comic to life as the streaming platform's next horror series.

Marvel's Helstrom follows the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon) have a complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity - each with their own attitude and skills. Even with our teases from the panel today, the show is still very much a mystery, though it looks very promising. The Marvel Studios series is one of the last to appear outside of the Disney+ streaming service.

Helstrom is set to be released on Hulu in October 16th, 2020, and will consist of 10 episodes. It stars Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom as an ethics professor who hopes to save those close to him from demons. Sydney Lemmon plays Ana Helstrom, Daimon's sister, who runs an auction house as a cover while hunting people who hurt others. Elizabeth Marvel is Victoria Helstrom, Daimon and Ana's mother, who has been institutionalized for twenty years. Robert Wisdom plays Caretaker, who is a guardian of the occult who fights demons, while June Carryl plays Louise Hastings, the head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is institutionalized. Ariana Guerra stars as Gabriella Rossetti, an agent of the Vatican who aids Daimon and Hastings, and Alain Uy plays Chris Yen, Ana's auction house business partner and surrogate brother. Daniel Cudmore and David Meunier also have reoccurring roles on the Helstrom.

Hulu ordered Helstrom back in May 2019 and production started later that year, wrapping up earlier this year. The production took place in Vancouver, Canada and was lucky enough to close things down before they were forced to do so. Nearly everything was shut down in the middle of March, due to current events, but the series wrapped right on March 14th. Post-production is apparently going well and the series should not expect a delay.

Helstrom was originally announced by Hulu with a Ghost Rider series, but that isn't happening any more, at least not at Hulu. It has been confirmed that Helstrom will exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it will not crossover with the big screen projects or the upcoming Disney+ shows that will premiere later this year. Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. You can check out the official [email protected] panel for the series above, thanks to the Hulu YouTube channel.