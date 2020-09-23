We have a new full-length trailer for Marvel's Helstrom. A teaser had previously been revealed during [email protected] but this provides a much better look at the live-action series which will bring Daimon Helstrom, aka the Son of Satan, aka Hellstorm, to Hulu this fall. The show has been a long time coming and, at one point, looked like it might not happen, given the seismic shift behind the scenes with Marvel TV. But the show is in the can and coming our way soon. As this trailer reveals, it is going to be quite different from what we're accustomed to in this universe.

The Helstrom trailer opens with some ominous voiceover as a pair of well-dressed individuals proceeds to investigate strange happenings in creepy places. We then get to witness a messed up family reunion before being offered a window into the dark history at play here. The footage is filled with imagery that looks like it was ripped from a supernatural horror movie. One would hardly know it's a Marvel show, were it not being advertised so heavily as such.

Mother has a way of lurking in the back of their minds. #Helstrom premieres October 16, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/AQVWPE7bYY — Helstrom On Hulu (@helstrom) September 23, 2020

Hulu originally announced Helstrom alongside a live-action Ghost Rider series back in May 2019. Ghost Rider would have seen Gabriel Luna reprising his role from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, the show was ultimately scrapped, which led to some speculation that Helstrom might be next. Yet, the show got made and will see the light of day. Though there may be some question as to how long it will stay on the air.

Disney and Marvel Studios have refocused their efforts on the TV side. They recently shut down the company's TV division and are now focusing on high-budget streaming efforts for Disney+. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is overseeing shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision that will be closely tied to the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney wants to further create synergy within the brand. That makes shows such as this feel increasingly like a relic of the recent past.

Helstrom centers on Daimon and Ana Helstrom. They are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. They have a complex dynamic that they use to track down the worst of humanity, each with their attitude and skills. The series was created by Paul Zbyszewski, who is also on board as an executive producer alongside Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. The cast includes Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra and Alain Uy.

Animated Marvel shows based on M.O.D.O.K. and HIt Money are also in the works at Hulu. Originally, Tigra & Dazzler and Howard the Duck were also being developed by the company but those two projects were given the ax back in January. The projects were ultimately casualties of Marvel Television being shut down. This also means the previously announced The Offenders animated crossover is not happening. Helstrom drops its first season on October 16 via the Hulu streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.