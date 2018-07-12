The #MeToo movement started late last year and has gained quite the following after all of the sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in Hollywood became public. In a recent interview, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill revealed that he was afraid to approach women and flirt because of all of the constant reports of sexual misconduct. Once the interview was released, many took to social media to blast the actor for making insensitive comments about the #MeToo movement, which led to Cavill making a public apology for his words.

When asked about the #MeToo and Times Up movements in the current state of the entertainment industry, Henry Cavill talked about it being difficult to flirt with women. He stated that there's "something wonderful about a man chasing a woman," which does not mean that he is literally talking about chasing a woman. However, he then said that he was scared to approach women out of fear he'd be labeled a "rapist or something." Cavill explains.

"There's something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There's a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I'm old-fashioned for thinking that. It's very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it's like: Well, I don't want to go up and talk to her, because I'm going to be called a rapist or something. So you're like, Forget it, I'm going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked. But it's way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I'm someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what's going to happen?"

Social media exploded after reading Henry Cavill's thoughts on dating during the #MeToo movement. Many were upset that the actor didn't seem to know the difference between flirting and sexual harassment. Additionally, many were angry that Cavill painted himself as the victim in the situation. All of the backlash prompted Cavill to issue an apology. He had this to say.

"Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #MeToo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created. Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that is so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."

The 35-year old actor is currently on a press tour for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which hits theaters on July 27th. Henry Cavill has been teasing a return to the DCEU for Man of Steel 2, but the project has yet to be confirmed by DC Films or Warner Bros. However, many are hoping that there will be some type of announcement next week at San Diego Comic-Con. There have been reports that Cavill may make a special appearance at the annual convention to either discuss the sequel or announce the Shazam! trailer.

Henry Cavill made some pretty silly comments about the #MeToo movement and dating, but some of what he said could have been taken out of context in the interview process, which is what he claims happened. However, with that being said, Cavill stating that he's afraid to flirt because he might be labeled as a "rapist or something," is pretty ridiculous in any context. You can read Cavill's full apology over at The Hollywood Reporter.