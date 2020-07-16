Henry Cavill, star of The Witcher and our current Superman, recently built a gaming PC from top to bottom. The 37-year-old actor posted a video of himself, in a tank top, assembling the computer on Instagram during quarantine, which had a certain effect on the collective internet. Social media was not only impressed with Cavill's nerd cred, but they were especially impressed with, well, Cavill.

It's no secret that quite a few people find the Man of Steel star attractive. However, this video brought that out in people in a big, bad way. Thousands of posts across social media flooded in after the video started making the rounds. Henry Cavill seemed to egg people on in a playful way. His video was shared with the following caption.

"This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before."

The video sees Henry Cavill laying out all of the parts for his new gaming PC and carefully assembling them. It is edited together with care, consisting of needle drops and clean transitions. There are probably millions of how-to videos on YouTube that make similar demonstrations. But they don't feature a shirtless Cavill, who was declared by more than one person the "hottest nerd on the planet" as a result of his computer skills. Writer and artist Francesco Francavilla, for example, said the following of Cavill's video.

"Ok now I want Henry Cavill to come screw my everything. Nowait that came out wrong..."

As an actor, Henry Cavill is best known for his work as Superman in the DCEU. He hasn't suited up as the DC hero since 2017's Justice League, but reports continue to suggest that we haven't seen the last of him in the role. Cavill has also recently expressed his desire to return as Superman as well. Cavill currently stars on Netflix's hit series The Witcher, which is gearing up for season 2. Netflix's NX account chimed in with the following once the actor began trending on Twitter.

"Henry (and I cannot stress this enough) Cavill"

Next up for Henry Cavill is Netflix's Enola Holmes, which will see him playing the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown stars as his younger sister. The Witcher season 2 is also set to resume filming shortly after a months-long shutdown. On the Superman front, Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max next year and it is poised to include more of the beloved character than what we saw in the theatrical version. Be sure to check out the full video for yourself from Henry Cavill's Instagram.

Henry (and I cannot stress this enough) Cavill — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 16, 2020

Ok now I want Henry Cavill to come screw my everything.



Nowait that came out wrong... pic.twitter.com/VHUCg9MPbc — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) July 16, 2020

RT if you want to see Henry Cavill stream on Twitch. https://t.co/VIIWXMIAY1 — Twitch UK & Ireland (@TwitchUKI) July 16, 2020

A five minute video of Henry Cavill building a gaming PC is the gift we all deserve in 2020. https://t.co/PJaKpXXHMVpic.twitter.com/k6pqmnmHmQ — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) July 16, 2020

"So Henry Cavill just builds a gaming rig in his tank top" is absolutely the set up to a porno and yet, here we are https://t.co/6pmrULVn0hpic.twitter.com/KtcG7o2GVf — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 16, 2020

I spent 5 minutes watching Superman (Henry Cavill) put together his gaming PC and honestly, that video needs a "NSFW" tag 😂🎶 pic.twitter.com/rFJo2gktgi — White Rabbit Vinyl (@WRVinyl) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill the sexiest nerd on earth. 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/uWteZuCJM0 — Sergio-El (@sergioees) July 16, 2020

Raise your hand if you’d pay to see ‘Henry Cavill building a computer 3D’ in cinemas 🙋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0fChvtR29R — Joe (@JoeSaunders) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill seriously just built an entire gaming computer from scratch during quarantine. Why am I in love with the hottest nerd on the planet ... pic.twitter.com/w1aW98RywY — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) July 16, 2020

Fuck movies, I just want to watch Henry Cavill assemble his gaming pc for the rest of time pic.twitter.com/5UOjt1cUmF — worst critic (@WorstCriticYT) July 16, 2020

Saw Henry Cavill was trending and got a bit worried... Stupid me. The beautiful dork just built a computer.

I love him. So much. pic.twitter.com/OnUSMia9yJ — kate o shaughnessy (@katieshox) July 16, 2020

Get you a Geralt who will hold you like Henry Cavill holds his PC. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Nmxgrun3iH — Genna Bain ♡ (@GennaBain) July 16, 2020

the fact that henry cavill can do literally anything random like building a pc and it’ll still be the hottest thing ever is just so powerful pic.twitter.com/VgFKPQlskp — a a d j e (@cavillsass) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill fixing things is my new kink. pic.twitter.com/vtikf5VTrp — love, johnny (@Iceman81X) July 16, 2020

Yes, sex is good, but have you ever seen Henry Cavill assembling a gaming computer? pic.twitter.com/dOQTffGSXc — Clairvoyant 🖤 Disease (@psycholunatic_) July 16, 2020