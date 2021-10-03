Man of Steel star Henry Cavill has once again responded to the idea of joining the James Bond franchise, but while fans have time and again expressed their desire to see him tuxedo-up as 007 himself, Cavill has his eye on something more villainous. Asked whether he would be open to joining the globe-trotting world of Bond as a bad guy, Cavill had this to say...

"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."



Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDiepic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZ — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) September 28, 2021

But, fans of both the franchise and the actor aren't so sure, with many continuing to hold out hope that Henry Cavill could be persuaded to take the title role following Daniel Craig's departure in No Time to Die.

He has basically done that in Fallout, I'd rather see him as James Bond or as another character but not the villain — Dromel 🎃🇪🇸 #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@Dromel4) September 29, 2021

Of course, for every nay-sayer there is someone who would love to see Cavill take on James Bond rather than become him, something Henry Cavill himself is open to.

If Henry Cavill wants to be a Bond villain I say here here. The man can be a charisma machine and I’d love to see him take on darker roles. — Kevin Lives in a Graveyard (@kevin_thecritic) September 29, 2021

Many have been quick to point out that Henry Cavill has already covered the role of the villain-versus-the spy in 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. A sequel in the other hugely popular spy franchise, Fallout saw Cavill star as August Walker AKA John Lark, a CIA agent who is revealed to be secretly working alongside the Mission: Impossible version of SPECTRE, The Apostles. These comparisons have not been lost on people...

I think the next James Bond should be Tom Cruise and M is now played by Alex Baldwin and Q is played by Simon Pegg, and the villain could be played by Henry Cavill — Josh Prime (@Mario__Bones) September 29, 2021

Some fans though are very much on board with Cavill stepping into a nefarious role all over again, and have other ideas for who should play James Bond opposite him...

Make Elba Bond and Cavill the villain. Now THAT would be a Bond movie. https://t.co/ojurjHDeH2 — A variant✨ (@tiesha_lasha13) September 30, 2021

Thanks to roles in the likes of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., as well as his portrayal of DC icon Superman, Henry Cavill has been high-up on many a fan-casting wish list for some time, with the actor often finding himself an odds-on favorite to take over the role from Daniel Craig. But, thanks to Cavill's recent comments, some fans now have other ideas.

I need more Henry Cavill as villain vibes. https://t.co/5IQJ12D2gD — Daniel Abudu. (@unorthodox_dan) September 29, 2021

Though not everyone is convinced that Cavill has what it takes to terrorize Bond...

Does he make for a good Bond Villain? I'm not sure he convinces as the bad guy. pic.twitter.com/MK0AF9h6Rz — Marley. (@Brother_Marlon) September 30, 2021

Others though think that Cavill would make a great fit...but not necessarily for all the right reasons. Besides, aren't there better choices for James Bond outside of Henry Cavill?

Mm.. Yeah, Cavill would make a great Bond villain. He's all muscle--almost totally devoid of charisma, presence. #IdrisElba would be an ideal #JamesBond--imagine him throwing down against villains Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Henry Cavill--kicking their asses all over the globe. — ᐯ卂ㄥ—乙ㄖᗪ💎 (@SpikeLeeIsGod) September 29, 2021

For many, all they really want to see is Henry Cavill join the long-running Bond franchise, whether it be as the bad guy or the hero.

Yess Henry Cavill should Definitely be the next James Bond or the next James Bond villain pic.twitter.com/sdugbMdlnj — Anthony S (@StraderZane) September 30, 2021

It will likely be some time before we find out who has been chosen to continue the legacy of 007, and whether Cavill will be involved, with producer Barbara Broccoli recently revealing that the studio will not even start looking for Daniel Craig's replacement until 2022. "We're not thinking about it at all," the producer explained. "We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future."

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, James Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

Following a series of delays, No Time to Die has now had its world premiere, with the first reviews praising the movie as a worthy swansong for Daniel Craig's James Bond. No Time to Die is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on October 8th, 2021. Just before then, Daniel Craig will be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 6th. Henry Cavill made these comments while speaking with The Movie Dweeb.