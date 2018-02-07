The cheap AI technology behind putting Nicholas Cage in every movie can now claim another amazing feat: removing Henry Cavill's mustache much better than the CGI used in Justice League. The side by side comparison is really no contest. The tech app is called DeepFake and it has been used over the last few weeks to generate hundreds of fake pornographic videos using the faces of famous actresses. The tech has since been banned by Pornhub and Reddit for creating fake videos that look incredibly realistic.

Justice League spent over $25 million worth of reshoots and part of that money was used to digitally "shave" Henry Cavill's face. The actor was shooting Mission: Impossible 6 and took a break to do some of the Justice League reshoots. However, Cavill needed to keep his cookie duster, so it was decided that it would just be removed digitally in post-production. The decision to remove the mustache digitally really should not have been a big deal at all, but the CGI that they used for Justice League makes it look even weirder. Superman with a mustache would've been less distracting than what they pulled off with Henry Cavill's upper lip.

Now, the DeepFake app has been used for good once again in a new video that shows the tech digitally "shaving" Henry Cavill's face in three different scenes and it's a major improvement. The app costs nothing; all that was invested was some time and effort, and boom, mustache is magically gone, looking light years better than what we saw in Justice League. Maybe the team will go back and alter Superman's face using the DeepFake app for the DVD release.

The DeepFake app originally came to our attention when fans were able to put Nicolas Cage into just about any movie, with hilarious (and well done) results. Cage as Indiana Jones was pretty epic, but perhaps the best one was the actor's face pasted over Amy Adams' Lois Lane in Man of Steel, ironically sitting across from Henry Cavill's Superman. The technology is truly amazing and it seems to be getting better every day, which has led to fears that the app will someday be able to tamper video evidence in the justice system.

Whatever the case may be, the choice to use the DeepFake app would've saved Justice League from one of the major components of the movie that was criticized. A free app that uses a database of pictures and expressions, coupled with some time and effort did something that a Hollywood studio could not do with millions of dollars in support. It's like producers making hit songs for artists on their iPhones using Garage Band, which is becoming bigger and bigger as well. You can check out the video entitled I Taught an AI to Shave Henry Cavill's Face below, thanks to the DeepFake's YouTube channel.