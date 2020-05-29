Henry Cavill appears to be getting back in Superman shape. It was recently revealed that the actor is back in talks with Warner Bros. to reprise his role as the iconic DC superhero. Cavill has yet to truly comment on the news publicly, but he did recently share a photo of himself in the gym, showcasing his preparation for a return to the DCEU.

Taking to Instagram, Henry Cavill posted a photo in a darkened gym. We can see various workout equipment, with Cavill standing in the entryway. Cavill is decked out in black, with a tank top that shows off his convincingly superhero-like guns. While Cavill didn't explicitly make the post related to the Superman situation, his caption seemed to allude to the recent development. Here's what he had to say.

"Hello, Old friend."

Fans and critics alike have mixed feelings about the movies that Henry Cavill starred in as Clark Kent, but the consensus has always seemed to be that the actor, in terms of his look, was made to play the part. But Cavill is not a superhero born of Krypton. He is a man who has to put in a lot of work to get into shape for the part. Superman is buff. As we've seen in the past, Cavill isn't content to let a padded suit do the heavy-lifting. He spends a lot of time in the gym to look the part and, if he is indeed making a return to the DC universe, it will take some preparation.

The main question right now is when we will see Superman again. It was recently revealed that Zack Snyder's Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, will be released on HBO Max next year. Henry Cavill could return for some reshoots to help bring Snyder's original vision to life. Though previous reports have suggested the director won't be allowed to do any additional photography for the movie. Man of Steel 2 is said to be off the table for the time being. Instead, it's expected that Cavill will appear in other upcoming DC movies alongside his fellow heroes. Aquaman 2, The Flash, Shazam 2. These are all possibilities. This has been likened to how Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is utilized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Henry Cavill has been our big screen Superman since 2013's Man of Steel. The actor reprised the role twice more in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Following the release of 2017's superhero team-up, Cavill and Warner Bros. parted ways, with the studio looking to restructure DC Films. Cavill, meanwhile, signed on for the lead role in Netflix's The Witcher series, which went on to become a huge hit. Season 2 is currently in the works. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. Be sure to check out the photo from Henry Cavill's Instagram for yourself.