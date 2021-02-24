Could Henry Cavill be gearing up to once again don the red, blue and yellow of Superman? The Justice League star took to social media to tease a new, secret project that will no doubt leave many wondering whether he will finally return to the role of the Last Son of Krypton for Man of Steel 2.

"Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all."

Of course, the actor does also jovially claim that what he is reading could just be nothing but a bunch of papers, but, unless he has a real mean streak, it's much more likely that Cavill really is reading something that will lead to another project somewhere down the line. Whether it is a Superman project or not is unknown, but it's difficult to deny that the word at the very top of the mysterious document looks suspiciously like the word "Smallville."

Despite no word of a Man of Steel sequel, Henry Cavill returning as the DC icon has been churning through the rumor mill for some time, even prompting a response from the man himself, who unfortunately dismissed the speculation as fantasy. "[The rumors] get wilder and wilder by the day," Cavill said back in July. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating. It's when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that's not the case. That hasn't happened, and that conversation isn't happening.'

But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it's important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they're making stuff up, it's okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again."

It was even rumored at one time that Cavill would cameo across the DC cinematic universe in a similar way to that of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, but this idea too has been dismissed. While this is all no doubt reducing Kal-El and Cavill fans to tears, the movie industry is always moving, and always keeping secrets, meaning that just because a return for the Man of Steel has been denied, does not mean that this is the case.

Sadly for Superman fans, Cavill's secret project could turn out to simply be related to Netflix's The Witcher, a world that the actor is returning to for a second season. As seen in the image, Cavill is currently sporting the grey-haired wig of The Witcher Geralt for the second season of Netflix's hit fantasy show, which is currently filming in the UK.

As for Superman, Cavill's take on the character will return to screens once again in HBO Max's The Snyder Cut. Bringing back the likes of Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker alongside him, The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Henry Cavill's official Twitter account.