The '90s are enjoying there heyday as Millennials continue to feel nostalgic for the era. With Captain Marvel heading into theaters soon, scorching across a landscape embedded firmly in the year 1995, we get an entirely different look at the era with Her Smell, which revisits the grunge decade in rock music, peering into the lives of those who lived it first hand.

Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss is a '90s punk rock superstar who once filled arenas with her grungy all-female trio Something She. Now she plays smaller venues while grappling with motherhood, exhausted bandmates, nervous record company executives, and a new generation of rising talent eager to usurp her stardom. When Becky's chaos and excesses derail a recording session and national tour, she finds herself shunned, isolated and alone. Forced to get sober, temper her demons, and reckon with the past, she retreats from the spotlight and tries to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success.

Anchored by a towering, unflinching performance from Golden Globe and Emmy winner Moss, and supported by a stellar ensemble cast, Her Smell examines the grit, grace and gravitas of an unforgettable fictional rock star crashing down to earth into the harsh realities of life. With his incendiary and deeply humane sixth feature, writer-director Alex Ross Perry (Listen Up Philip, Golden Exits) pumps up the volume and shines a light on the terrifying moment when superstardom wanes - and quiet becomes the new loud.

Alex Ross Perry wrote and directed the future life of Beck Something, bringing it all together with a strong ensemble led by Elisabeth Moss. She's backed up by Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Amber Heard, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen and Eric Stoltz. The movie will hit New York theaters first on April 12th (NY); followed by an expansion in Los Angeles on April 19th. A national expansion will follow from Gunpowder & Sky later in the spring.

Arriving with a runtime of 135 minutes, the movie is produced by Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, Adam Piotrowicz, Elisabeth Moss and Alex Ross Perry. Executive Producer is Christos V. Konstantakopoulos. The original score was created by Keegan DeWitt. Director of Photography is Sean Price Williams. Editor is Robert Greene.

Critics have been raving about Her Smell. "A brilliantly humane story of rock-and-roll, addiction, and redemption." Says Emily Yoshida of New York Magazine. "Formally audacious and ferociously intelligent, Her Smell is Perry's greatest achievement yet, a wild saga of prestige and madness." Natalia Winkelman praises from The Daily Beast. Justin Chang from the Los Angeles Times also heaps praise declaring Her Smell is, "Superbly written and directed. A ferocious, never-better Elisabeth Moss as a rock star gone to hell and back."

We have the new trailer for you to check out directly from Gunpowder & Sky.