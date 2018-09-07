The first teaser for Her Smell is here. Elizabeth Moss has asserted herself as a truly tremendous performer on the small screen over the last decade or so. Starting with AMC's drama Mad Men and more recently in Hulu's acclaimed and award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale, Moss has made herself into an actress worth paying attention to whenever she's got a new project on the horizon. Such is the case with Her Smell, which is getting ready to make the festival rounds as awards season starts ramping up.

This initial teaser is actually a clip from the movie and sees Elisabeth Moss in an almost unrecognizable light. She disappears as a punk rock diva whose best days are long gone. We get a glimpse of her daily life, clearly clinging onto her past and making a show of herself for those who look more than fed up with her antics, instead of putting on a show for fans who are actually waiting to see her. When the clip ends, there's a sense of wanting to see what comes next. Showcasing a full clip as opposed to a traditional trailer was the way to go with this one.

In Her Smell, Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss) is a '90s punk rock superstar who once filled arenas with her grungy all-female trio Something She. Now she plays smaller venues while grappling with motherhood, exhausted band mates, nervous record company executives, and a new generation of rising talent eager to usurp her stardom. When Becky's chaos and excesses derail a recording session and national tour, she finds herself shunned, isolated and alone. Forced to get sober, temper her demons, and reckon with the past, she retreats from the spotlight and tries to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success.

Alex Ross Perry (Listen Up Philip, The Color Wheel) writes and directs Her Smell as his fifth feature. Perry most recently penned the screenplay for Disney's Christopher Robin. His most recent directorial effort came in the form of 2017's Golden Exits. Aside from Elizabeth Moss, who is looking to take home another Emmy for her work in The Handmaid's Tale later this month, the cast includes Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Amber Heard, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen and Eric Stoltz.

Her Smell is set to debut this Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will also be featured at the New York Film Festival later on this month. Could Elizabeth Moss wind up in the Oscar conversation later this year following another possible Emmy win? We'll have to wait and see how the reactions are coming out of TIFF this weekend. The movie does not currently have a release date set. You can check out the teaser from the Her Smell YouTube channel, as well as the poster, for yourself below.