At long last, the Hercules live-action remake has been confirmed to be in the works at Disney. Rumors have persisted that this was on the studio's long list of upcoming remakes and now, we have word that they have enlisted the help of some big names to make it a reality. Specifically, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, the duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

According to a new report, The Russo brothers are set to produce, working from a script by Dave Callaham. Some of Callaham's previous credits include The Expendables, Wonder Woman 1984 and, more recently, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is currently in the works.

A previous Hercules report suggested that the Russos were possibly being eyed to direct the remake, while this report makes it clear that they are going to produce through their ABGO production company. No casting is officially on the table at this time, as the report notes that the project is in the early stages and is far from lining up actors to fill the roles.

Recently, Ariana Grande performed a rendition of I Won't Say I'm in Love from the 1997 animated version, which had fans calling for her to be cast as Megara. For now, that remains a bit of fan casting and nothing more. It isn't clear at this time if the live-action remake will maintain the musical element, or if it will be a more straightforward retelling of the Hercules legend. Tate Donovan voiced Hercules in the original, with James Woods as Hades, Danny DeVito as Phil and Susan Egan as Megara. For what it's worth, DeVito seems like a perfect fit to reprise the role in live-action as well.

There is also no word currently on whether or not this will be developed as a theatrical release or for Disney+. The Lady and the Tramp remake dropped last year as a launch title for the streaming service and recently, it was revealed that a Robin Hood remake is in the works for Disney+ as well. Hercules, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, was originally released in 1997 after years of development. It was a reasonably big hit at the box office, grossing $252 million against a reported $85 million production budget. It also spawned an animated series, which aired for two seasons. A home video sequel, Hercules: Zero to Hero, was released in 1999 as well.

Disney has done exceedingly well with live-action remakes in recent years. Last year, The Lion King earned $1.6 billion at the box office, with Aladdin taking in more than $1 billion as well. Other remakes that have gone on to become big moneymakers include Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.