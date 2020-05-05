Everyone is getting ready to go from zero to hero following the recent announcement that 1997's Disney animated adventure Hercules is next in line for the live-action remake treatment. Since the news, fans have been speculating as to who will be cast in Disney's Hercules remake, with many suggesting that pop sensation Ariana Grande would be perfect for the role of Megara. Well, sources close to Grande have reportedly said that she is "flattered" admirers of the cherished animated musical are fan-casting her for the role, but that the superstar performer might prefer providing the music for the movie as opposed to appearing in a starring role.

Among the various casting suggestings, Ariana Grande has emerged as a popular choice to play Meg, thanks in part to her performance of the character's iconic song, "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," on The Disney Family Singalong special that aired on ABC earlier this month.

"Ariana is a huge Hercules fan and she was so happy that the fans loved her rendition of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' as much as she loved performing it. Ariana got her start in musicals so starring in a live-action remake of the movie isn't out of the realm of possibility as far as her capabilities. She's totally flattered that fans think she should play Megara but it's way too soon and nothing has been decided yet."

A second insider simply reasoned that it was too soon at the moment saying, "Ariana is obsessed with Disney and with musicals so this role would be a great fit for her. It's still way too early in the game to say one way or the other though because they're nowhere near casting. But it is definitely a big compliment that fans are pushing for her."

A third source close to the singer echoed that Grande would rather perform a song rather than take on a starring role, but that she does flip flop on this decision from time to time. But Grande, who performed a love ballad for Disney's hugely successful live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is reportedly concerned saying "yes" to an acting role in Hercules as she is concerned this could "ruin her memories" of the animated movie, according to a source close to the star.

"Mostly, Ariana would be interested in doing a theme song over anything else - sort of like what she did with Beauty and the Beast with John Legend a few years ago. When it comes to something like Hercules, she loves the film and that changes things up to where she would take meetings and see where it would go. But ultimately she bounces in her mind back and forth that as much as she would love to do it, she also wouldn't want to ruin it and ruin her memories of the original film. She goes back and forth on chasing those dreams and would for sure highly consider it if offered, but it really is based on her schedule and what she is doing in music at the time."

The Hercules remake is being produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. So far there has been no casting news, but other popular choices include Jeff Goldblum as Hades and Spider-Man star Tom Holland as the titular Greek demi-god. Pretty much everyone is agreed that Danny DeVito should return for the role of Phil, lest there be boycotting and riots. This comes to us from Hollywood Life.