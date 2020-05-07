It was announced recently that Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmaking duo behind many of the MCU's highest-grossing films, will next take on Disney's 1997 animated classic Hercules as producers. Fans of the original went into overdrive on social media, fan-casting their favorite characters from the film and speculating about the style and aesthetic of the adaptation. Now, Anthony Russo has revealed the brothers' approach to Disney's Hercules remake, which is based on their love of the original.

"Both us and our kids are Hercules fanatics. And we had heard that Disney was interested in revisiting it and we're in love with the original. And we made a case as to why we felt we would be right to produce that film and here we are."

So the movie is as much a passion project for the Russos as the MCU films or Community were. The next question was whether the movie would be a straight-up musical like the original, or, as is the case with the live-action adaptation of Mulan, it would eschew the original's musical underpinnings to tell a straight-up action-adventure story.

"We can't say one way or the other. Music will certainly be a part of it."

Not a very committal answer, but understandable considering the film is very much in the earliest stages of development. Finally, Anthony Russo spoke about the desire of the filmmaker duo to add their own spin to the story of Disney's Hercules, rather than attempting a shot-for-shot recreation of the original.

"Well, I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We've already done that with our Marvel films. We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."

While some purists would consider it sacrilegious to change a single frame of the original movie, the truth is there is no point in making in remaking a film that is two decades old without adding updated themes and storylines to the plot. With Marvel Comics' Civil War and Infinity Gems Saga adaptations for the big screen, the Russos have already proven they know how to take colorful, action-packed tales about mythic characters and turn them into blockbuster films.

Disney's live-action adaptations of their classic animated movies have been a mixed bag so dar, ranging from the middling to the pretty good, although Disney's brand name alone is enough to propel each movie to blockbuster status regardless of its quality. The biggest question on everyone's mind now is who will be cast in the lead roles for Hercules, with the Russos' old collaborator, Chris Hemsworth, already a frontrunner to play the role of Hercules. Although given the actor's history, he may be more believable in the role of Zeus. This news originated at Collider.