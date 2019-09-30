Cameron Monaghan is probably best known for his acclaimed roles on gritty shows like Shameless and Gotham, but the actor is also on board for appearing in a Disney movie. In the midst of the current live-action remake trend we've been seeing for years from Disney, one Twitter user suggested Monaghan take on the titular role in a remake of Disney's Hercules. In response, Monaghan tweeted a gif of Dwight Schrute from The Office saying, "It's true," suggesting he's in complete agreement about the potential casting. While such a project is not known to be in active development, it's good to know one talented name is already a possibility for the cast.

On Fox's Batman origin series Gotham, Monaghan played twin brothers Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska. The characters together served as the show's version of the Joker, providing another alternate take on the legendary supervillain. Because of Monaghan's performance, this interpretation of the Clown Prince of Crime has been often compared to other great Joker performances by names like Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, and Heath Ledger. With Monaghan as one of the show's brightest spots, Gotham officially came to an end earlier this year after five seasons on Fox.

For Shameless viewers, Monaghan is even better known as middle child Ian from the dysfunctional Gallagher family. On the hit Showtime series, Monaghan co-stars with William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney, and Jeremy Allen White making up the rest of the Gallagher family. Noel Fisher also co-stars as Mickey Milkovich, and his relationship with Ian has made for some of the most compelling storylines on the series. Previously, Monaghan had parted ways with the long-running show during its ninth season, but it has since been confirmed he will be coming back to reprise the role for season 10. The new season is set to premiere on Showtime in November.

Rumblings of a Hercules remake have made their way through the rumor mill, but such a project has yet to be confirmed by Disney. Still, it seems to be just a matter of time before it's Herc's turn to get the live-action treatment, given the trend for it that's been happening at the House of Mouse. Aladdin and The Lion King both made a splash at the box office when they were released earlier this year, and Lady and the Tramp is likely to help sell lots of Disney+ subscriptions when it premieres on the service in November. With other titles like The Little Mermaid and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs also in the works, news of a Hercules live-action remake really wouldn't be surprising at all.

Should a live-action adaptation of Hercules go into production anytime soon, it's clear Monaghan's name is in the hat. His name doesn't seem like it would be the first for most people to think of when fan casting the role, but the suggestion does certainly make sense. Stranger things have happened, after all.