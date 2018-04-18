A24 Films has released the new trailer for their upcoming thriller Hereditary, which has been terrifying film festival goers all year long, ahead of its theatrical debut this summer. This trailer focuses on Charlie (Milly Shapiro), the youngest member of the Graham family, whose behavior has been quite strange as of late, as you can see in the footage below. Along with this new trailer, fans can even get in the Hereditary spirit by purchasing some items on Etsy, which benefit a good cause.

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

Charlie has a bizarre penchant for arts and crafts, with A24 taking this plot point to the next level by creating a new Etsy page for Charlie Graham. While there is currently nothing available for sale, A24 has revealed that there will be new items added to this shop every week, with all proceeds going to Kids With Food Allergies, an organization dedicated to improving the day-to-day lives of families raising children with food allergies. While there is nothing currently on the Etsy site (Crafts by Charlie), you can take a look at the three bizarre items "Charlie" has sold so far.

The Graham family also includes Toni Collette as Charlie's mother Annie Graham, alongside Gabriel Byrne as Charlie's father Steve Graham and Alex Wolff as Charlie's brother Peter Graham. The supporting cast is rounded out by Ann Dowd, Mallory Bechtel and Zachary Arthur. The film marks the feature debut of writer-director Ari Aster, who wrote and directed a number of short films before making his breakout feature debut with Hereditary, which made some big waves after debuting at Sundance in January and SXSW in March. The film still boasts a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes out of 26 reviews, so it will be interesting to see how that number fluctuates as we get closer to the theatrical release.

A24 Films has handed out a June 8 release date for Hereditary, putting it up against Warner Bros.' Ocean's Eight in wide release, with Focus Films also putting out Won't You Be My Neighbor on that date in limited release. The trailer, which comes courtesy of A24 Films YouTube, also features a number of excerpts from the glowing reviews of Hereditary, which could be one of the most talked-about sleeper hits this summer. Take a look at the new trailer for Hereditary below.