The trailer for what could be one of the best horror movies of the year has arrived online. Hereditary recently made its debut at Sundance and, even though virtually nobody had heard of it prior to its screening at the prestigious festival, it's now one of the most buzzed about horror movies coming our way this year. A24 has released the first teaser trailer for Hereditary, which is packed with horrific imagery and makes it look like this movie could truly live up to the massive amount of hype behind it.

In Hereditary, when Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. The trailer plays a lot with the idea of what we take from our parents and looks to be doing almost an Exorcist type of thing with the young daughter, who is absolutely unsettling on every level in this footage. There's also small people moving in a dollhouse, a man on fire and some genuinely inexplicable violence. All of the right pieces are in place.

First-time feature director Ari Aster is responsible for this movie and, based on the reaction so far, it sounds like he may have a very promising career ahead of him. The cast for Hereditary includes Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro. This looks like something horror fans are definitely going to need to keep on their radar.

It's very early to say, but this was one of the biggest hits and one of the buzziest movies to come out of Sundance and we could be looking at the dark horse horror hit of the year. This appears to be gaining traction in the same way that movies like The Witch, The Babadook or It Follows found buzz on the festival circuit in recent years. Currently, with 15 reviews counted, Hereditary has 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While there are some flashy quotes from reviews that are sprinkled throughout this trailer, this bit from The Playlist's review of Hereditary gives a solid idea of just how highly people are speaking of this movie.

"Sometimes a horror film comes along that you just feel will change the game. Ari Aster's 'Hereditary' is just that movie, a spooky, hypnotic film that feels like the culmination of the last 50 years of horror."

That's a bold statement. We're going to have to wait a little while to see for ourselves, as the movie is slated for release on June 8. 2017 was a banner year for horror and hopefully movies like this will live up to the hype and keep that going this year as well. Fingers crossed. Be sure to check out the first trailer, as well as the poster for Hereditary, courtesy of the A24 YouTube channel, for yourself below.