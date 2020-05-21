Everywhere you look these days you see a superhero movie. Thanks to the huge success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe among others, the sub-genre has become the most popular cinematic venture of modern times. Well, now It Follows director David Robert Mitchell is throwing his hat into the overcrowded ring and will be writing and directing the superhero movie Heroes & Villains for MGM Studios.

According to reports, David Robert Mitchell has already finished writing the screenplay, with both he and the studio looking to begin the casting process soon. Heroes & Villains will not be based on any piece of existing source material and is instead a completely original idea by Mitchell, making the movie a very different prospect to most other comic book genre projects. Heroes and Villains will come from MGM with Mitchell also producing the project along with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content.

Though no detailed plot points have been revealed, the general idea of Heroes & Villains is "a genre-blending and genre-bending project" that provides "a new take on superheroes". Of course, this will be far, far from the first time that a superhero story has claimed to be a new take on the mythos, and it is hard to imagine exactly how the comic book movie can be approached in any sort of particularly unique way after such an onslaught of varying material, but it will certainly be interesting to see what Mitchell brings to the overflowing table.

Attempts at different takes on superheroes are popping up all over at the moment, with Netflix having just last week picked up the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt led Ball and Chain, about a married couple whose powers only work when they are together. But, based on his previous work, Mitchell is nothing if not an original thinker, and Heroes & Villains could very well be a distinctive, new perspective of the superhero.

Mitchell made his feature film directorial debut with the 2011 movie The Myth of the American Sleepover. His second feature, the horror film It Follows, increased Mitchell's profile significantly once it scored widespread critical acclaim and a $21.53 million worldwide box office gross on a $6.85 million budget. Taking horror movie tropes surrounding sexuality, It Follows, well, follows carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe). After sleeping with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse.

Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself. It Follows is a delightfully odd and original addition to the horror genre, giving horror movies a much-needed shot in the arm, and could very well be what [Heroes & Villians} does for superheroes. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.