It seems that we are never more than a few months away from a reboot, reimagining or remake of a previous hit movie, and back in 2020 it was '90s teen movie She's All That receiving the green light by Miramax for its latest nostalgic cash in. The new version of the movie, which was announced as being remade as He's All That, was also noted as having TikTok and social media "celebrity" Addison Rae as its lead. Now it has been revealed that Addison Rae is doing a reboot within the reboot, covering Katy Perry's iconic tune 'Teenage Dream'.

So those hoping to hear new music from Addison Rae will get just that, kind of. Music producer Benny Blanco worked with Rae on her debut single 'Obsession', as well as the original Katy Perry version of 'Teenage Dream'. So he is back producing a new version of the song for Rae. Rae herself is afraid of social media trolls, and how they will react to the remake of a bonafide '90s classic. She says this.

"I'm just nervous. It's like so weird being in this position because I feel like people just judge everything I do like 10 times harder. You know what I mean? Cause they're like, 'oh, you're just a TikToker, so stay that way.

She's All That was one of the quintessential 90s teen movies, featuring pop star cameos, the big dance scene and the good old nerdy girl getting the popular boy storyline. Rachel Leigh Cook played the lead alongside Freddie Prinze Jr, in a story that was itself a modernized adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, and the film based on it ,My Fair Lady. The basic premise saw Prinze Jr making the claim he could make any girl in school popular, and must do so with nerdy Cook. The film grossed over $100 million from just a $10 million budget.

The new version was picked up by Netflix for the reported princely sum of $20 million, with the streamer seeming to be hanging a lot of expectation on the pull of the movie's nostalgic quality and its social media and reality TV stars. It could be a risky strategy that they will really be hoping pulls off, or could otherwise end up being a costly error of judgment. The final outcome will be seen on August 27th, when the movie premieres as part of Netflix's summer line up, which also includes the recently trailered Fear Street trilogy.

The movie will see Addison Rae appear in the movie as Padgett Sawyer in her movie debut. The rest of the cast includes Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy and Madison Pettis. Just to add to movie's appeal to the social media crowd, Kourtney Kardashian will also be making her film debut with a cameo.The script for He's All That was written by original screenwriter R Lee Flemming Jr, while Jennifer Gibot and Andrew Panay, who produced She's All That, are producing the remake.

In addition to the new faces, there will be some old hands from She's All That also turning up, such as the original's lead Rachel Leigh Cook who this time around will be playing the mom of Rae's character, just to hammer home how much time has passed between the two movies, and Matthew Lillard is also expected to have a role. However, for any fans of Freddie Prinze Jr, Cook revealed in an interview with People, that he was approached to appear, but turned down the offer.

"He said, 'It's not going to work out for me, but I totally obviously support you doing whatever you want with this. Go run with it - I'll support this movie all the way and everyone involved," she said.

He's All That will see Rae's Padgett as a high school influencer - obviously pushing her acting boundaries - who is dumped by her boyfriend and accepts a challenge to turn the school nerd into king of the school prom. I don't think we need to go into any more details of the plot as needless to say it will involve a similar transformation to the original and a schmaltzy ending where everyone learns to love themselves a little more, and the girl gets the boy, as is the unwritten code of this type of movie. Whether it can forge a way for itself among the many movies coming out across various platforms later this summer is something we will find out on August 27th when it premieres on Netflix.