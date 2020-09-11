Over two decades after the release of the classic teen comedy, She's All That is getting a gender-swapped reboot from Miramax, the studio behind the original movie. Cleverly called He's All That, the new movie will have a similar plot to the original, only this time it will be told from a teenage girl's perspective. Addison Rae of TikTok fame has also been cast in the lead role, portraying a character inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zackary Siler in She's All That.

"This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV," Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.

Also returning for the She's All That reboot screenwriter R. Lee Fleming, who will also be writing the script for the remake. Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are also on board for He's All That. Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) is also set to direct the reboot. As of now, there doesn't seem to be any indication that the two movies will be connected, and no actors from the original are currently attached to He's All That.

Addison Rae might not yet be known to mainstream movie audiences, but on social media, she's a huge star. The entertainer is the second-most followed user on TikTok with over 58 million followers. Her viral fame has also made her a millionaire and helped launch the 19-year-old's new career in acting after signing on with WME. The rising star also co-founded her own cosmetics line with Madeby Collective and can be heard on the Spotify podcast Mama Knows Best.

Released in 1999, the original She's All That was directed by Robert Iscove. Inspired by the play Pygmalion and the classic movie My Fair Lady, the movie follows teenager Zackary Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) as the most popular boy in high school. When Zackary accepts a dare to turn the most unpopular girl in school (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen in six weeks, the teenager accepts, only to find himself falling in love for real. Along with Prinze and Cook, the movie also starred Paul Walker, Kieran Culkin, Anna Paquin, Usher, Gabrielle Union, and Matthew Lillard. A big hit at the box office, She's All That is one of the most memorable teen comedies of its era.

Casting a TikTok star in He's All That is appropriate, given the modern update the story will be getting for the reboot. In this one, Rae will play a social media influencer similarly tasked with turning the nerdiest boy at school into the prom king. There's no word yet on who will be playing the nerdy boy, but we can probably count on there being the cliche scene wherein he'll be removing his glasses to signify his "transformation."

No release date has yet been revealed for He's All That. It remains to be seen when the project will begin shooting, but with Rae now on board, other additions to the cast are likely to soon follow. This news comes to us from Variety.