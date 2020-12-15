Legacy sequels have become hot property for the horror genre, and it seems the same approach has now made the leap over to the romantic comedies, with She' All That star Rachael Leigh Cook joining the upcoming gender-swapped remake of the 1999 movie. Titled He's All That, Cook will reprise the role of her character from the first movie, Laney Boggs, alongside TikTok star Addison Rae who will play her daughter, Padgett Sawyer. Cook has since made a statement expressing her excitement over returning for the sequel.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy."

Rachael Leigh Cook previously voiced her support for the new version, with the actress noting that she would prefer the movie be a direct sequel rather than a reboot. "I would be fascinated to know how they would consider doing that, but I could never answer that blindly. I think that She's All That is an inherently high school story, but I think that there's definitely room for revamping that idea again to bring it to a new audience." Well, looks like she got what she wanted.

Released in 1999 and starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachel Leigh Cook, and Paul Walker, the original She's All That centered on high school jock Zach, who is dumped by his queen-bee girlfriend and so makes a bet with his friends to take geeky Laney and make her prom queen. What he did not bet on, as the characters never do in these movies, was falling in love with her. The story is a modern take on My Fair Lady by George Bernard Shaw, and while the movie was not particularly well received upon release, it has garnered something of a following in the years since.

The upcoming sequel, He's All That, recently added Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan to the cast, with the rising star set to portray the nerdy high school student who will be transformed into the prom king. Sady, he will likely be doing a lot less karate. Other confirmed cast members include Addison Rae, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis, Tiffany Simon, and Kourtney Kardashian.

While it looks like Rachael Leigh Cook is the only star to return for the sequel in front of the camera, She's All That screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. is back to write the script for He's All That, with original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay also returning. Directing the project is Mark Waters, who is best known for the Lindsay Lohan vehicles Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.

Expect He's All That to follow a very similar plot with the roles simply reversed, often to comedic affect. He's All That is expected to be released sometime in 2021. As for Tanner Buchanan, he can next be seen once again plying his karate trade in Cobra Kai when season 3 hits Netflix on January 8, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.