Remakes have been hot property for some time, but now, gender-swapped remakes are the latest trend with 1999's romantic comedy, She's All That, next in line to be given a twist. Titled He's All That, it has now been announced that Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan will be joining TikTok sensation Addison Rae in the upcoming remake, with Buchanan starring as the nerdy high school student who will be transformed into the prom king. Sady, he will likely be doing a lot less karate.

Starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachel Leigh Cook, and Paul Walker, the original She's All That centered on high school jock Zach, who is dumped by his queen-bee girlfriend and so makes a bet with his friends to take geeky Laney and make her prom queen. What he did not bet on, as the characters never do in these movies, was falling in love with her. The story is based on My Fair Lady by George Bernard Shaw, and while She's All That was not particularly well received upon release, it has garnered something of a following in the years since. Expect He's All That to follow a very similar plot with the roles simply reversed, often to comedic affect.

Tanner Buchanan is on the rise thanks to the hugely popular series, Cobra Kai. Set 34 years after the first The Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Tanner plays Robby Keene in the series. The estranged son of William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, Robby is taken under Daniel LaRusso's wing and taught Mr. Miyagi's style of karate, leading to even more tensions between the childhood rivals.

Cobra Kai Season 3 is now on the way, with the recent confirmation that it will not be delayed due to the ongoing global situation. Thankfully, the series was able to wrap production and get everything necessary finished before the entertainment industry was put on indefinite hiatus some months ago. Showrunner Josh Heald said, "Thankfully with season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019, and we wrapped post-production... I think there was a little bit of overlap." He also noted, "we finished our final mix, the last big piece of post-production in person."

Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. The series was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The show has been a massive success for Netflix, with the first and second seasons of Cobra Kai now available on the popular streaming service. The third season is now set to be released on January 8th, 2021, with a fourth season also confirmed.

He's All That will be directed by Mark Waters with a script from R. Lee Fleming, writer of the original She's All That. The movie is expected to be released sometime in 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.