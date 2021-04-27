The cast of the upcoming He's All That have taken to social media to reveal the release date of the gender-swapped romantic comedy, with the movie due to premiere on Netflix on August 27. Several members of the principal cast including Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Myra Molloy, Rachael Leigh Cook and Addison Rae all feature in the video, clearly as excited as fans are to see He's All That hit the streaming platform.

The movie's popular 1999 predecessor, She's All That stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachel Leigh Cook, and Paul Walker, and centers on high school jock Zach, who is dumped by his queen-bee girlfriend and so makes a bet with his friends to take geeky Laney and make her prom queen. What he did not bet on, as the characters never do in these movies, was falling in love with her. The story is based on My Fair Lady by George Bernard Shaw, and whileShe's All That was not particularly well received upon release, it has garnered something of a following in the years since. Expect He's All That to follow a very similar plot with the roles simply reversed, often to comedic affect.

Rebooting the 90s effort, He's All That will be told from the perspective of the female lead, with TikTok sensation-turned-actress Addison Rae set to star as influencer Padgett Sawyer, a character inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role in the first movie. The story will follow a similar set up, only this time with a modern day, gender-swapped twist, as Padgett is tasked with turning the school's biggest loser, played by Cobra Kaistar Tanner Buchanan, into the prom king.

He's All That was recently nabbed by Netflix in a deal that reportedly cost the streaming giant somewhere in the region of $20 million. Clearly, the streaming giant were desperate to display the words "Netflix Original" on this particular rom-com reimagining. He's All That is being directed by Mean Girls and Freaky Friday filmmaker Mark Waters, from a script written by R. Lee Fleming, who also wrote the 1999 outing. In addition, original She's All That producers Jennifer Gigbot and Andrew Panay are also on board, producing the latest version with Bill Block for Miramax. It has also been reported that, due to the involvement of Addison Rae, TikTok will be involved in the project in some capacity.

If all that weren't already enough to inspire confidence in the hearts of She's All Thatfans, original She's All Thatstar Rachael Leigh Cook will also star in the reboot. While it was previously believed that she would reprise the role of Laney Boggs from the first movie, it has since been revealed that she will play an entirely new character named Anna Sawyer, the mother of Rae's character, Padgett. Making up the rest of the supporting cast are Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy and Matthew Lillard. So, again for those in the back, Netflix will premiere He's All That later this year on August 27.