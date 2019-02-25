Terror comes into focus this summer with the all-new horror anthology Hi-Death. Just when you thought it was safe to watch your favorite horror movies in 4K, now you will be consumed by the horror of High-Def in ways you didn't even think were possible.

Horror fans will be celebrating the news that Hi-Death, a new horror anthology from horror veterans and emerging filmmakers, has been acquired by Wild Eye Releasing through release in June! The new trailer and jaw-dropping poster (which is probably better than the movie itself) are here for horror fans of all Defs to enjoy. Wild Eye Releasing has acquired Nightfall Pictures' horror anthology Hi-Death, scheduling it for a June release.

From the makers of Hi-8 comes five new twisted tales showcasing the talents of old and new horror filmmakers alike. When two young women take the Terror Tour through the underbelly of Hollywood, they are led into a bizarre world of unspeakable horror. Their first stop proves that Death Has a Conscience, but doesn't spare the unlucky souls who stumble into his path.

Next, a meeting with the Dealers of Death exposes the perils of collecting murder memorabilia. Then, it's off to a quick Night Drop, where your next movie rental may be your last. An actress' worst nightmare unfolds as she is forced to perform a terrifying Cold Read, and our Terror Tour comes to a disturbing end as we meet the ancient, seductive evil known as The Muse.

The film is written and directed by Anthony Catanese, Tim Ritter, Amanda Payton, Brad Sykes and Todd Sheets. Cast includes Fabiana Formica, Jay Sosnicki, Todd Martin, Thomas Kindler, Jensen Jacobs, Craig Kelly, Nick Randol, Dilynn Fawn Harvey, Christopher Preyer, Eric Salinas, Kristen Adams and Kate Durocher.

Anthony Cantanese directs Death Has A Conscience. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with the horror comedy Sodomaniac, which he will follow up with Teenage Bloodsuckin' Bimbos, in post-production as we speak. Amanda Payton directs Night Drop. She has mostly been working as a producer, and is behind such horror cult hits as Ouija Death Rap, Dreaming Purple Neon, and a recent favorite here, Bonehill Road. She is also behind the hugely anticipated Clownado, which should arrive later in 2019.

Tim Ritter is directing Dealers of Death. He is a horror veteran with over 18 directing credits to his name. He got his start in the 80s, and is still going strong today. Todd Sheets directs The Muse. he is another horror vet behind over 46 directorial features and shorts. He directed Bonehill Road and Clownado. The final entry Cold Read was directed by Brad Sykes, who is also responsible for the Terror Tour wraparounds. He has been on the horror scene since the 90s and has quite a few creepy features tucked under his belt.

Hi-Death should be a pretty crazy ride. You can check out the trailer, along with the amazing new poster direct from Wildeye Releasing.