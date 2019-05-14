An A-list cast stars in the haunting, thrilling, and visually stunning space odyssey High Life, arriving on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD July 9 from Lionsgate. The film will also be available on Digital on June 11 and On Demand on June 25 from A24.

Visionary director Claire Denis brings this eerie sci-fi film to life with stars Robert Pattinson, Academy Award® winner Juliette Binoche (1996, Best Supporting Actress, The English Patient), André Benjamin, and Mia Goth. The film premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival to rave reviews. The High Life Blu-ray and DVD will include two making-of featurettes and will be available for the suggested retail price of $24.99 and $19.98, respectively.

Monte (Pattinson) and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of the solar system. The crew-death-row inmates led by a doctor (Binoche) with sinister motives-has vanished. As the mystery of what happened unravels, father and daughter must rely on each other to survive.

High Life Blu-ray / DVD features

• "Audacious, Passionate, and Dangerous: Making High Life " Featurette

" Featurette • "Visualizing the Abyss: The Look of High Life" Featurette