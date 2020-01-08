Lucasfilm has officially teased the High Republic era in a new Star Wars comic book. It has been heavily rumored that the next trilogy will take place during the High Republic. Now, it's beginning to look like those rumors may actually be true. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to officially announce anything, but it is believed that we will get some kind of announcement this month. It isn't clear when Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm will make the aforementioned announcement.

In Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #2, which is on newsstands now, Luke Skywalker, young Ben Solo, and Lor San Tekka are on a journey to find old Jedi relics across the galaxy in an effort to restore the Jedi Order. Their journey takes them to the Outer Rim, nearly into Unknown Regions. As they're traveling, Lor San Tekka says, "I think after all my wanderings, I can recognize the description of a Jedi outpost when I hear it, Luke... It's probably High Republic era. It was a time of greatly expanded Jedi activity throughout the galaxy."

The "greatly expanded Jedi activity" was something that was alluded to in the original High Republic era rumor. This could be the best evidence to suggest where the Star Wars franchise is heading next. Additionally, this isn't the first time that the era has officially been brought up. In 2019's Dooku: Jedi Lost by Cavan Scott, the era was brought up for, what is believed to be, the first time as official canon. You can read a portion of the book below.

"Oung Dooku: (Holo-Narration): If you believe the stories - which Sifo-Dyas does, passionately - Teradine was a Padawan from the time of the High Republic. He'd always been what you'd call problematic, testing the boundaries of his Masters, and repeatedly bringing the name of the Order into disrepute. No one really knows why or even if he was expelled. Some say he stole records from the Archives, while others believe he had an affair with the chancellor's aide. Either way, he vanished from Jedi history, only remembered... well, only remembered by us and every other Initiate that likes to gossip by the light of a glow lantern late at night. I always believed that he was a legend, a story, but if this was truly his journal..."

Lucasfilm is expected to announce the 2022 Star Wars movie, which is the first of the new trilogy, and the director this month. With all of this High Republic era talk just now coming into focus and then being mentioned in official canon material, it would seem like fans are going to be taken back in time, 400 years before the Skywalker Saga. The possibilities are practically endless, but this would be a very interesting timeframe to explore.

Star Wars fans are now trying to find out as much about the High Republic era as possible. We will more than likely be introduced to new characters, though it's entirely possible that Yoda could be mentioned or even have a part in the trilogy since he was alive at that time. We'll just have to wait and see who is writing and directing the project to get a better feel for where this new journey will take us. Reddit was the first to pick up on the High Republic news.