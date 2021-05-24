The highly anticipated Highlander reboot took a giant leap forward recently, with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill signing on to play the immortal swordsman and be the only one. Talented artist Bosslogic could not wait to imagine what Cavill's debut as the iconic warrior will look like, putting together an epic poster that's sure to have Highlander fans more excited than they already are over the prospect of the former Superman beheading his enemies left and right.

Looking a lot like another of his famous warrior roles, that of Geralt from Netflix's hit fantasy series The Witcher, the poster certainly demonstrates how well-suited to the role of Highlander Cavill is. Visually speaking, at least.

Since the announcement of Cavill's involvement was made, the actor himself has responded to the news, confirming he will star and declaring his passion for the franchise. "I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers," Cavill wrote regarding the 80s movie and the 90s television series starring Adrian Paul. "Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget."

Released in 1986, the original Highlander follows the swordsman Connor MacLeod. Hailing from the Scottish Highlands, and known as the Highlander, MacLeod discovers that he is one of a number of immortal warriors who can be killed only by beheading. After initial training by another highly skilled immortal swordsman, Ramírez, MacLeod lives on for several centuries, eventually settling in New York City, managing an antique shop. Living somewhat peacefully, MacLeod must return to the battlefield to take on his greatest enemy the Kurgan, who wishes to kill MacLeod and to obtain "the Prize" - a special ability which is given to the last living immortal warrior: vast knowledge and the ability to enslave the entire human race.

Directed by Russell Mulcahy and starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, and Roxanne Hart, Highlander enjoyed little success on its initial theatrical release, receiving mixed reviews, but over the years the movie has become something of a treasured 80s flick and cult-favorite, with many feeling that the material is ripe for a modern take.

Thus, the Henry Cavill-led reboot will be helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, with Kerry Williamson penning the script. Alongside Cavill, Stahelski clearly has a real passion for the franchise, having been on board the Highlander remake since late 2016. While plot details remain under wraps, the action filmmaker has offered some insight into his approach: "I'm really curious about what I can do with Highlander and how I reinvent the hero worship stuff, he said. "Those fascinate me a lot. I just like more of the original properties that you can grow from as opposed to step into a number five or a number six. That's all. Just choice." This comes to us from Bosslogic.