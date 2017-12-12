There can only be one. Or, in this case, two, when it comes to who is writing the screenplay for the upcoming Highlander reboot. It looks like Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the screenwriting duo behind Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, have been brought on board to write the script for the reboot. This project has been talked about for quite some time, but with some fresh writers on board, we may actually see it happen in the not-too-distant future.

According to a new report, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari are currently writing Highlander, which doesn't yet have a release date. It isn't clear at the moment if they are writing an entirely new draft, or if they're revising Noah Oppenheim's (Jackie, The Maze Runner) version. The duo have been picking up heat lately, as they also have the upcoming thriller Die In a Gunfight in the way, in addition to their work with Marvel. As of now, Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame is still attached to direct the movie, but there's no word on when production could begin as of yet. It still sounds like the studio is working things out behind-the-scenes and doesn't want to pull the trigger until the time is right.

As of now, there's no word on what direction this Highlander reboot will take and, since some new writers have come on board, anything that may have been rumored previously could be off the table. It also isn't known who is going to star. At one point, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) was attached to the lead role, but that was some time ago and he's since become a very busy man. There were also reports that Dave Bautista of Guardians of the Galaxy was going to play the villain, but that hasn't been confirmed either.

The original Highlander was released in 1986 and follows a Scottish swordsman who must battle his immortal counterpart so that he may become the sole member of this immortal and legendary line of men. Despite not being a huge box office hit, the movie has gained cult status and spawned four live-action sequels, in addition to an animated movie. The most recent was 2007's Highlander: The Source. There has also been various novels, comic books and a short-lived animated series, in addition to the popular live-action Highlander show from the 90s.

Chad Stahelski is currently busy prepping John Wick: Chapter 3, which he's expected to direct next summer. That means he's going to be busy for a while, so this Highlander reboot, assuming Lionsgate still wants Stahelski to direct, probably wouldn't start shooting until the beginning of 2019 at the absolute earliest. According to this new report from Omega Underground, there's also a possibility that the Highlander reboot will be shooting in South Africa. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as new details on the project are made available.