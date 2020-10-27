With rumors of a Highlander remake heating up in recent weeks, original star Clancy Brown is making it clear that he is not and will not be involved in any reboots. In the original Highlander movie, released in 1986, Brown played the Kurgan, the main antagonist who serves as the ultimate opponent for Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) in a fight between the world's last remaining Immortals. After vanquishing the Kurgan, Connor is granted the prize of mortality so he can attempt to actually live a normal life.

Although Lambert would reprise the role of Connor in several Highlander sequels, Brown was finished with the franchise after his first movie. This certainly makes sense in terms of the story, as the Kurgan was killed off at the end of Highlander. However, rebooting the series with a fresh spin on the story could open the door for Brown to play a reimagined version of the Kurgan. Barring that, Brown could also hypothetically play a new character with his potential casting serving as an Easter egg for fans.

While Clancy Brown stepping back into the Highlander franchise is something that could happen, it appears that fans shouldn't hold their breath. Speaking about the possible reboot, Brown had this to say when asked if he'd be interested in returning to the series in some way or form.

"Oh, no. My character's dead. He got his head cut off. That's not happening anymore. I'm looking forward to the reboot. I hope it gets done. I can't wait. I would love to see it, but I don't have any aspirations to be part of that franchise... It was of its time. There's no reason for me to [return], I did my time. I did my bit. It's time for other people to have fun with it."

Who knows if we'll ever see a rebooted Highlander actually come to fruition. The rumored project has been stewing in development hell for over a decade. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski was signed on to helm the movie, and while production hasn't moved forward very much since, the filmmaker still sounds quite eager to pursue the project.

"I'm really curious about what I can do with Highlander and how I reinvent the hero worship stuff," Stahelski said in August. "Those fascinate me a lot. I just like more of the original properties that you can grow from as opposed to step into a number five or a number six. That's all. Just choice."

Time will tell if Highlander moves forward, but Stahelski is going to have a lot on his plate either way. He is on board to direct Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is due to release in theaters on May 27, 2022. Stahelski is also attached to a movie adaptation of the Sandman Slim novels along with another movie based on the comic book Kill or Be Killed. Clearly, he hasn't given up on his desire to bring Highlander back to the big screen either, so for the sake of both Stahelski and the fans, let's hope the ball can get rolling soon. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.