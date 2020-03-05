Bill Clinton has offered up his reasoning for having an affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu's upcoming Hillary documentary series. Clinton served as President of the United States from 1992 to 2000 and was impeached over lying about the affair that took place in the White House. The former president apparently feels "terrible" for what happened to Lewinsky in the aftermath, which took over her life. It's only recently that the former White House intern has been able to get some normalcy back into her life.

Being the president is not an easy job, but hopefully the politician knows that before taking the position. Bill Clinton wasn't ready for all of the pressure that came with becoming president and had to look for outside ways to relieve the "anxieties." Clinton says, "You feel like you're staggering around, you've been in a 15- round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds." He continued by saying, "and here's something that will take your mind off it for a while, that's what happens." Clinton had this to say about his affair with Monica Lewinsky in the Hillary documentary.

"Because there, whatever life - not just me. Everybody's life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever. Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I'm a different, totally different person than I was, a lot of that stuff 20 years ago. It's not a defense, it's an explanation. I feel awful."

Things don't stop there. Bill Clinton also reveals what it was like having to tell Hillary Rodham Clinton what had happened, along with their daughter, Chelsea. Republicans at the time had a field day with the impeachment hearings. Clinton was impeached in 1998 for lying under oath, but was able to survive the Senate trial in order to finish his second term. Telling Hillary was not an easy task. Clinton explains.

"I went and sat on the bed and talked to her. I told her exactly what happened, when it happened. I said, 'I feel terrible about it. We've been through quite a bit in the last few years.' I said, 'I have no defense, it's inexcusable what I did.'"

As for Hillary Clinton, she says, "I was just devastated. I could not believe it. I was so personally just hurt and I can't believe this; 'I can't believe you lied.'" The couple endured some rough marriage counseling after Bill Clinton came clean, though he still feels terrible about it to this day. The last time Clinton spoke about the Monica Lewinsky scandal was in 2018, which did not go so well. At the time, the former president said that he did not owe Monica Lewinsky a personal apology.

Bill Clinton goes on to talk about Monica Lewinsky in the Hulu documentary, " I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by it, unfairly I think." That sounds like a massive understatement, to say the least. Lewinsky has been a punching bag and the butt of many jokes over the past 20 years. "Over the years I've watched her trying to get a normal life back again, but you've got to decide how to define normal." The documentary airs tomorrow, March 6th, exclusively on Hulu. You can watch a trailer below, thanks to the Hulu YouTube channel.