As AMC picked up a second season of Eli Roth's History of Horror, fans were excited to see the series continue as Eli Roth conjures new episodes that will be devoted to monsters, evil children, witches, body horror, houses of hell and "Eli's Terrifying Twelve."

Season 2 of Eli Roth's History of Horror, which premieres Saturday, October 10 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC, digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

Eli Roth's History of Horror is produced by The Content Group and Marwar Junction Productions. Kurt Sayenga serves as writer/showrunner and Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley executive produce.

Eli Roth's History of Horror season 2 will also appear on AMC Networks' horror streaming service Shudder. Look for it Saturday, October 10 at 10pm ET/9c.