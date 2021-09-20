Get ready to dive into Tokyo's underworld with Marvel's Hit-Monkey premiering exclusively on Hulu! The latest Marvel animated series will be making its debut this November. Hulu had originally announced the series alongside other Marvel adult animated series, including M.O.D.O.K., Tigra & Dazzler Show, Howard the Duck, and The Offenders. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series follows a Japanese snow macaque who goes on a quest for revenge on the people that slaughtered his family, while aided by the ghost of an American assassin. Check out the new official teaser trailer below!

Hit-Monkey is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The character was originally created by writer Daniel Way, and artist Dalibor Talajic. Hit-Monkey made his first ever appearance in Hit-Monkey #1 in April 2010. The first appearance of the deadly monkey assassin was released as a digital comic on Marvel Digital Comics Unlimited. One week later, the Marvel one-shot was then released in print format.

Hit-Monkey was also featured in a three issue story arc in Deadpool #19-21. As part of the All-New, All Different Marvel event, Hit-Monkey appeared as a member of S.T.A.K.E.'s Howling Commandos. He later joins up with Domino's incarnation of the Mercs for Money. Hit-Monkey was last seen with the Howling Commandos during the time they were helping Old Man Logan rescue Jubilee from Dracula. Hit-Monkey does not posses any powers, but his skills consists of expert marksman, and martial arts with excellent agility and reflexes.

The official synopsis for Marvel's Hit-Monkey reads as,"After a Japanese snow monkey's tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld." The new series stars Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, South of Heaven) as Bryce (the ghost assassin and mentor), George Takei (Star Trek, Mulan) as a politician named Shinji, and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, The Predator) as Akiko, who is the niece of Shinji.

American voice actor Fred Tatasciore (Kung Fu Panda, Team America: World Police) is set to star as Hit-Monkey. Ally Maki (Toy Story 4, Cloak & Dagger) and Nobi Nakanishi (Teen Wolf,The Leviathan Chronicles) will star as police officers investigating the case of Hit-Monkey to determine if he's a force for good or evil.

Marvel's Hit-Monkey is written and executive produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Blades of Glory, Office Christmas Party). Joe Quesada (EVP & Creative Director, Marvel Entertainment) will also take on the role as a executive producer. The aminated series was originally planned to be a part of a shared universe that would have eventually led up to a special titled The Offenders, before being decided to be a stand-alone series. The co-creator of the animated series M.O.D.O.K., had revealed that Marvel's Hit-Monkey will have a very different animation style than his.

The new animated series is currently set to air on November 17. Marvel's Hit-Monkey will premiere exclusively on Hulu. The series will consist a total of 10 episodes. "You're gonna have to kill some evil people who totally deserve to die, 'cause it's your destiny."