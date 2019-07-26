Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit gets torn apart by Adolf Hitler in a new take on an old meme. Waititi unveiled the teaser frailer for his upcoming anti-hate WWII satire earlier this week, giving us a better look at what to expect when the movie opens in October. Satire is something Waititi excels at and the trailer for his upcoming movie goes forward in proving it. With that being said, there are more than a few people who are turned off by the idea of Hitler as a young boy's imaginary friend.

Jojo Rabbit is a dark comedy movie written and directed by Taika Waititi, which is based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. In the latest promotional material for the movie, the old Hitler meme made from the 2004 German-language drama Downfall has been expertly used. In the new video, Adolf Hitler, played by the late Bruno Ganz, is not happy to learn that he is being portrayed as the imaginary friend of a young boy. Things go off the rails rather quickly when he learns that Waititi is both Polynesian and Jewish.

Taika Waititi's humor is all over the new meme for Jojo Rabbit. It's self-deprecating, outrageous, and unique. Waititi fans have been excited to see what the upcoming movie is all about after hearing so much about it and so far, it looks exactly like what you'd expect from the director. There's more than a hint of what he did with the original What We Do in the Shadows movie, along with what he has done with the MCU and his other projects.

Speaking of the MCU, Taika Waititi is directing Thor: Love and Thunder, which begins shooting August 2020 in Australia. The announcement was made last weekend and MCU fans are very happy to see Waititi reuniting with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. However, fans are also hoping the director will be bringing back Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeff Goldblum for the highly anticipated sequel. While that remains to be seen, we do know Waititi was responsible for getting Natalie Portman to return to the MCU after a lengthy absence.

Jojo Rabbit hits North American theaters on October 18th and Taika Waititi is getting ready to start the promotional tour. Before that, it will premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in September, which should be able to generate some positive buzz for the anti-hate WWII satire. After that, another one of Waititi's projects, The Mandalorian will premiere in November on the Disney+ streaming platform. The director helmed one episode of Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series and fans are eagerly awaiting that to debut later this year. While we wait for more information on Taika Waititi's upcoming projects, you can check out Hitler reacting to the satire below, thanks to the official Jojo Rabbit Twitter account.