With the release of comedy action sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard now imminent following several delays, both its star Salma Hayek and the man behind the camera, Patrick Hughes, have teased plans for a third movie in the franchise. Though they refuse to reveal who, it sounds like the plan is to add another player into the mix, much like the upcoming follow-up does with Hayek's Sonia Kincaid.

"I hope so. If it happens, I know they're adding one more person," Hayek responded when asked whether a third movie was on the cards. Hughes meanwhile admitted that he already has a pretty good idea of who could join a third outing, but sadly would not reveal who as it would spoil things. "I can't say that because it will reveal the plot," he replied. When pressed on the matter though, Hughes was at least willing to make a joke saying, "John Candy, that's who I want." While that will never happen for obvious reason, the idea of Candy running around and dodging gunfire with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson is a delightful one.

So, the question remains as to who will join Reynolds, Jackson and Hayek in a third The Hitman's Bodyguard? Would it be someone familiar like Hayek was, perhaps giving Morgan Freeman's character a more central role? Or will it instead be someone completely new? Only time will tell.

Of course, a potential third adventure happening is dependent on how well Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard does at the box office when it's released later this week. Released in 2017, the first The Hitman's Bodyguard received a lukewarm reception from critics, but did play very well with audiences, ultimately raking in a very healthy $180.6 million against a production budget of $30 million. Should Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard follow a similar route then audiences will eventually find out who Hughes has in store to add to the ensemble.

Patrick Hughes is back in the director's chair for the sequel, which picks up four years after the events of the original movie. Bodyguard Michael Bryce is now on a company mandated sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid, the wife of hitman Darius Kincaid whom Bryce shares an uneasy friendship with, rescues him from an assassination attempt to rescue Darius. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, as well as now being on sabbatical, Bryce is not allowed to use firearms or lethal weapons of any kind and must use his wits and intelligence to save Darius and save the day.

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Once again starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid respectively, and with Salma Hayek reprising the role of Sonia, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard finds several familiar faces jump aboard including Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Morgan Freeman (The Dark Knight), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Gabriella Wright (The Transporter Refueled), Alice McMillan (Outlander), Kristofer Kamiyasu (Good Omens), and Blake Ritson (Krypton), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) as the villain, a powerful mobster hunting down Sonia, Darius and Bryce.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to be released in the United States on June 16, 2021. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.