Coming in strong for Father's Day. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was easily able to take out the competition at this weekend's box office. The action comedy sequel debuted with $11.6 million over the weekend, earning the number one spot. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, opened on Wednesday and quickly earned $3.9 million. Domestically, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has earned just over $17 million since Wednesday. While the Father's Day weekend box office win is certainly positive for Lionsgate, it will be short-lived with F9 opening next week.

Los Angeles and New York opened up their movie theaters to full capacity this week for the first time since March 2020. While this weekend's numbers haven't quite reflected that major change, analysts are predicting that next week's release of F9 will change all of that. The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise has already been a monster earner overseas, generating over $270 million since opening in China at the end of May. Even without opening up stateside, F9 is already the fourth highest grossing movie of 2021.

A Quiet Place II fell to number two at the box office this weekend after bringing in $9.4 million. The horror sequel has been receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the new storyline. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was able to secure the third position for the second weekend in a row, thanks to its $6.1 million haul. The 3D live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy has earned over $90 million globally since opening in theaters last weekend, despite mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in $5.1 million. The horror sequel has earned $121.5 million globally since opening in theaters three weeks ago. Disney's Cruella was able to stay at number five this weekend after earning $5.1 million. To date, the origin story of Cruella de Vil has earned $138 million globally. In the Heights took the sixth position this weekend after bringing in $4.2 million.

Spirit Untamed fell to number seven this with $1.6 million. The animated horse sequel has earned over $17.3 million globally, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. 12 Mighty Orphans took the eighth spot after earning $870K. The sports movie, which is based on a true story, stars Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker, Jacob Lofland, Levi Dylan, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen. The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 came in at number nine, while Queen Bees took the tenth spot with $604K and $266K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.