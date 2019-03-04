The Hitman's Bodyguard 2, titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, has lined up its first new cast member. Frank Grillo, known for his roles as Brock Rumlow, aka Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, has signed on to star alongside returning cast members Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. The sequel is expected to get underway soon, which means we should be hearing word of additional cast members signing on in the very near future.

According to a new report, Frank Grillo has closed a deal to star in the sequel and will see him as an ally to the returning characters. The Hitman's Bodyguard 2 is said to follow Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), who is enlisted by his former enemy Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Salma Hayek) to join them on a mission on the Amalfi Coast. Grillo is will play an Interpol agent who needs their help in order to prevent a cyber attack in Europe. With that, it seems we still need a villain to be cast. Oscar-winner Gary Oldman starred as the primary antagonist in the first movie.

This marks one more project in what is already shaping up to be a huge year for Frank Grillo. He already starred in the bare-knuckle boxing drama Donnybrook, which was released last month and also has Boss Level, which co-stars Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, on deck, as well as the Blumhouse Productions release Once Upon a Time in Staten Island. Grillo will also star alongside his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe cast member Anthony Mackie in Netflix's Point Blank later this year. To top it all off, the actor is expected to once again appear as Crossbones in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

Lionsgate was quick to get a sequel going. The Hitman's Bodyguard was released in fall 2017 and proved to be a reasonably big hit. Despite a somewhat middling response from critics, the action/comedy went on to gross $176 million at the global box office. Working against a reported budget of just $30 million, that represents a nice return for the studio. News of the sequel first broke during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018 with posters featured at the event that came with the tagline "The Good. The Bad. And the Bats*** cray."

Ryan Reynolds recently finished filming Michael Bay's 6 Underground for Netflix. Samuel L. Jackson, meanwhile, will be seen once again as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel this weekend. Salma Hayek has the indie The Hummingbird Project on the way. Lionsgate has kept the same team in place behind the camera as well for the sequel. Patrick Hughes is once again going to be in the director's chair, working from a script by Tom O'Connor, who penned the original. Filming is expected to get underway this Month. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard does not yet have a release date set. This news was first reported by Variety.