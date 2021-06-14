Ryan Reynolds' summer vacation is rudely interrupted by a gun-wielding Salma Hayek in this new clip from upcoming comedy sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Suddenly pulled out of his holiday zen and thrown headfirst into the action, the clip is likely indicative of the kinds of explosive sequences and playful banter that audiences can expect from the rest of the highly anticipated movie.

The clip also demonstrates Salma Hayek's solution to a Ryan Reynolds freak-out, a firm slap to the face, something which the latter has discussed before. "In Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, I'm slapped in the face twice by Salma and once by Samuel L. Jackson," Reynolds said. "For the record, it was Salma who didn't pull the punches. Not even once. I can still feel the sharp sting of her tiny hand working its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones. May God have mercy on her soul."

Released in 2017, the first The Hitman's Bodyguard received a lukewarm reception from critics, but the movie did play very well with audiences, ultimately raking in a very healthy $180.6 million against a production budget of $30 million. The positive response from audiences was in large part thanks to the natural chemistry and likeability of its central stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, each of whom is more than witty and talented enough to keep the movie afloat between action set pieces. Directed by Patrick Hughes, the first movie introduced audiences to Ryan Reynolds as Michael Bryce, a protection agent, who is tasked with protecting Samuel L. Jackson's Darius Kincaid, one of the world's most famous assassins. The two must then set aside their differences to tackle several dangerous events.

Hughes is back in the director's chair for Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which picks up four years after the events of the original movie. Bodyguard Michael Bryce is now on a company mandated sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid, the wife of hitman Darius Kincaid whom Bryce shares an uneasy friendship with, rescues him from an assassination attempt to rescue Darius. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, as well as now being on sabbatical, Bryce is not allowed to use firearms or lethal weapons of any kind and must use his wits and intelligence to save Darius and save the day.

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Once again starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid respectively, and with Salma Hayek reprising the role of Sonia, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard finds several familiar faces jump aboard including Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Morgan Freeman (The Dark Knight), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Gabriella Wright (The Transporter Refueled), Alice McMillan (Outlander), Kristofer Kamiyasu (Good Omens), and Blake Ritson (Krypton), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) as the villain, a powerful mobster hunting down Sonia, Darius and Bryce. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to be released in the United States on June 16, 2021.