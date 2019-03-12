Earlier today, Samuel L. Jackson teased the return of his Darius Kincaid character in the upcoming sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Now we have word that shooting is underway, as Ryan Reynolds shares his own look behind-the-scenes, tagged with this special message.

"Two Guys, A Girl and-OH MY GOD WHAT THE FUCK? Here we go again...

That's in refrenced to his old sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place. Ryan Reynolds is covered in blood, though his two friends are not. The image reunites Reynolds as hitman Michael Bryce, alongside Selma Hayek as the hitman's wife Sonia, and Samuel L. Jackson as the hitman himself Darius Kincaid. Why is Bryce doused in thick red syrup while his friends aren't? Perhaps he jumped in front of a bullet to save them. That is his job, after all.

It was revealed last week that Frank Grillo had signed on for a good guy role, playing an Interpol Agent that seeks the help of Bryce and Kincaid. Now we've learned that Oscar winner and acting legend Morgan Freeman has stepped into play a part as well. There is no indication as to who Freeman will play for the sequel. Perhaps he's the main villain? Gary Oldman played the bad guy in the 2017 original.

Patrick Hughes, who directed the first outing, will return to helm this next adventure in the Hitman franchise. Tom O'Connor is responsible for the script this time around. The story takes Bryce, Darius and Sonia to the Amalfi Coast, where they will obviously be getting up to zero good.

Related: Hitman's Bodyguard 2 Will Reunite Samuel L. Jackson & Ryan Reynolds

The Hitman's Bodyguard arrived late in the summer of 2017, and spent three weekends at #1, grossing $75.4 million domestically off a $30 million budget. The worldwide grosses topped out at $176.5 million. Lionsgate was quick to green light a sequel. There isn't a set release date yet, but it could very well hit the big screen before the end of the year, or arrive in the first quarter of 2020.

Morgan Freeman was last seen in Disney's big bomb The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. He'll next be seen in Lionsgate's anticipated sequel to Olympus Has Fallen and London has Fallen, called Angel Has Fallen, reprising his role from those first two movies. He is also serving as host of the National Geographic Channel's The Story of God. Having played God in Bruce Almighty and its sequel Evan Almighty. You can check out the first set photo from The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard direct from Ryan Reynolds Instagram.