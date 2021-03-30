Another day, another release date change, but thankfully, it's good news this time. Lionsgate has made another change to their upcoming release schedule, moving the Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson comedy sequel, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard forward to June 16. The movie was scheduled to hit screens on August 20, so audiences can look forward to basking once again in the banter between the two stars even sooner than expected.

"This is the kind of summer action film that delivers even more comedy and more thrilling action than the first film - and it's perfect for fans new to the franchise as well," Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate's president of Worldwide Distribution said in a statement. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is what summer moviegoing is all about - great, crowd-pleasing entertainment."

Released in 2017, the first The Hitman's Bodyguard follows Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds as the world's top protection agent, Michael Bryce, whose career has taken a steep decline following a bungled mission. Reynolds' relentless bodyguard and Jackson's manipulative assassin, Darius Kincaid, have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and butt heads as they are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their journey from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for their blood. The two men must set aside their differences if they hope to survive and make it to the court date.

The highly anticipated sequel, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard sees Patrick Hughes return to the director's chair, working from a script written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. The follow-up finds Salma Hayek's Sonia Kincaid, wife of Jackson's hitman Darius, take a much central role. Picking up four years after the events of the original film, Reynolds' bodyguard Michael Bryce has continued his friendship with Jackson's infamous assassin Darius Kincaid.

Of course, this is no ordinary friendship, and the pair once again find themselves having to embark on a new adventure to save Sonia from a brand-new threat. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

While The Hitman's Bodyguard was met with a rather chilly reception from critics, audiences reacted well to the buddy-cop escapades of Reynolds and Jackson, with the movie ultimately raking in a very healthy $180.6 million against a production budget of $30 million. No doubt the sequel will provide some much-needed humorous escapism.

Director Patrick Hughes has managed to wrangle an even more star-studded cast than the first time around, with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard set to star an ensemble that includes the likes of Antonio Banderas as the central villain, Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), and even Morgan Freeman, who join returning stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek for some more explosive escapades.

Once again for those in the back, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is now scheduled to be released on June 16, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.