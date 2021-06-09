Salma Hayek channeled Britney Spears in a video posted to Instagram promoting Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. A sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard, the new movie brings back Hayek as Sonia Kincaid, the wife of notorious hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson). Helmed by returning director Patrick Hughes, the sequel also stars Ryan Reynolds as bodyguard-for-hire Michael Bryce.

Ahead of the movie's release this month, Hayek celebrated by showing off her dance skills on Instagram. To the music of "...Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears, Salma Hayek and a crew of backup dancers lip-sync and dance along with the actress adding some extra maneuvers in honor of her action movie character. She is also hoping to get the fans involved by coining the #hitmanschallenge hashtag, encouraging others to do the same. You can look at the post below.

"Show me your #hitmanschallenge baby! Muéstrame tu mejor #hitmanschallenge baby! I'll be watching..." Hayek posts in the caption. Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell praised the dance in the comments, while Sabrina Carpenter responded, "omg queen."

"...Baby One More Time" has been used prominently in the marketing for the sequel. Even the official poster bears the tagline, "Hit Me Baby One More Time." Patrick Hughes directs The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard using a screenplay by Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy. Along with Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, and Samuel L. Jackson, the sequel stars Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman. Matt O'Toole, Les Weldon, and Yariv Lerner produced.

"Quite frankly, I was shocked," Hayek said of the fans calling to see more of Sonia in the sequel, per Variety. "I've been in many movies where we get the call: 'Oh, my God, you're one of the most liked characters in the film.' So many times. But for the first time, there was a director that said, 'I'm gonna listen to the audience.'"

The logline for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard reads: "Four years after the events of the original film, bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) is on a company mandated sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid (Hayek), the wife of hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) whom Bryce shares an uneasy friendship with, rescues him from an assassination attempt to rescue Darius. Due to his sabbatical, Bryce is not allowed to use firearms or lethal weapons of any kind and must use his wits and intelligence to save Darius and save the day."

Meanwhile, Hayek has another big role that will bring her back to theaters this year. She is part of the ensemble cast of the Marvel superhero movie Eternals, which includes other big stars like Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden. That movie will be released on Nov. 5, 2021. Weeks later, Hayek can also be seen in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto. It releases on Nov. 24, 2021.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to be released on June 16 via Lionsgate. The video footage of Hayek dancing to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" comes to us from Salma Hayek on Instagram.