The Hitman's Bodyguard 2, which is currently being called The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, will officially reunite Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek. The sequel was first announced back in May of this year, but the lead actors had not officially signed on at that time. Patrick Hughes is also returning to direct the comedy from a script written by Tom O'Connor, who wrote the original film. The Hitman's Bodyguard earned $75.5 million in the U.S. and more than $180 million globally.

In addition to The Hitman's Bodyguard 2 casting news, story details have been revealed. Ryan Reynolds is Michael Bryce, who has sworn off violence, but his life changes again when Samuel L. Jackson returns as Kincaid alongside his wife Sonia, played by Salma Hayek. They convince him to get in on another mission to wreak havoc along the Amalfi Coast, trying to save Europe. Production on the sequel is set to begin in March of next year in different locations in Europe. An official release date for the movie has yet to be revealed, but an early 2020 arrival seems logical.

The Hitman's Bodyguard centered on Rayan Reynolds protecting Samuel L. Jackson's character from an assassination by Gary Oldman's main villain. Oldman's character didn't make it out of the first film alive, so a new villain is needed for the sequel. Other members of the cast have yet to be announced, but it's believed that they will be revealed in the next handful of months, ahead of the production start early next year. It will be interesting to see how they are able to pull off a sequel without the strength of Oldman's villain, but Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek will more than likely be able to carry the sequel on their own, as seen from their on-screen chemistry in the first installment.

The first movie was released last year and received mixed reviews upon its release. The comedy currently holds a 40 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but resonated with moviegoers who helped to make the movie a box office success. The Hitman's Bodyguard was made for $69 million and easily made its money back at the domestic box office alone. More than one review likened the comedy to a live-action cartoon, with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson playing off of each other in an exaggerated manner. Additionally, the action scenes have also been praised, so expect those elements to remain the same.

The Hitman's Bodyguard 2 will more than likely repeat the success of the first installment, and could even eclipse it at the box office if all goes according to plan. However, filming has yet to begin, so we have quite a while to wait and find out. For now, it's just awesome news to know that Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek are returning along with director Patrick Hughes and writer Tom O'Connor. The Hitman's Bodyguard 2 casting news was first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.