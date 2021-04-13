The first trailer for Lionsgate's action-comedy sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is now online, and reintroduces audiences to Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson's delightful odd couple. Teasing all the chases sequences, shoot-outs and Reynolds zingers you could want, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard looks to be a fan-pleasing continuation of the 2017 hit.

The first Hitman's Bodyguard follows Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds as the world's top protection agent, Michael Bryce, whose career has taken a steep decline following a bungled mission. Reynolds' relentless bodyguard and Jackson's manipulative assassin, Darius Kincaid, have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and butt heads as they are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.

Set four years after the events of the original, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard puts the spotlight back onto the world's most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, played once again by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson respectively, as the mismatched pair find themselves once again on another life-threatening mission.

Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as...well, you'll have to see.

Alongside Reynolds, Jackson, Hayek and the rest, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard also stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Caroline Goodall (Hunter Killer), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Gabriella Wright (The Transporter Refueled), Alice McMillan (Outlander), Kristofer Kamiyasu (Good Omens), and Blake Ritson (Krypton).

While the first Hitman's Bodyguard was met with a rather chilly reception from critics, audiences reacted well to the buddy-cop escapades of Reynolds and Jackson, with the movie ultimately raking in a very healthy $180.6 million against a production budget of $30 million. No doubt it will provide some welcome escapism once it hits theaters.

"This is the kind of summer action film that delivers even more comedy and more thrilling action than the first film - and it's perfect for fans new to the franchise as well," Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate's president of Worldwide Distribution said in a statement. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is what summer moviegoing is all about - great, crowd-pleasing entertainment."

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard sees Patrick Hughes return to the director's chair, working from a script written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was originally scheduled for release back in August 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing global situation. The title was initially pushed back an entire year, but after a recent release date shift, audiences will now get to see Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard a little earlier than expected, with the movie now scheduled to be released in the United States on June 16, 2021, by Lionsgate. This comes to us courtesy of Lionsgate.