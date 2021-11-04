While Fast & Furious producer Hiram Garcia has previously hinted that we could see a sequel to the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off movie, it looks like Dwayne Johnson, who played one half of the duo opposite Jason Statham as his would-be buddy, already has an idea what that sequel could look like. But in a recent interview with Sirius XM's The Jesse Cagle Show, Johnson also said that certain movies get sidelined for others, and with his recent run of hits, it looks like that has been holding up a potential return for Hobbs and Shaw for a little while.

"So I'm at a point in my career now, I think you guys will appreciate, this is, we've internally for us at Seven Bucks, if a project comes my way, it must have what we call now, the Moses Effect," Johnson said. "And the Moses Effect, meaning it must have the ability to push all the other projects to the side. And it has to be like, like that's how good it is. So for example, Red Notice had the Moses Effect. Black Adam had the Moses Effect, Jungle Cruise and the Moses Effect."

Johnson went on. "So when it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there's an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, 'I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.' And I pitched it and it would be without giving it away, they all loved it. And, but it would be the, it would be that, it would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on in this case I wanted to, and I still want to do the quintessential Hobbs movie. That again, without giving it away that you watch a man walk off into the sunset."

Dwayne Johnson continued, "Donna loved it and they've been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, 'You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let's disrupt things a little bit, and let's create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, 'Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.' And that's it. So we'll see. But by the way, that Hobbs, that has the Moses Effect too. That has that ability."

While this will likely send some fans running to their Twitter accounts to bombard the studio with messages of support for Johnson's Hobbs and Shaw 2 idea, they can save their fingers, because as far as Johnson is concerned, the movie it already a certainty. The only issue, is finding the time to schedule it in.

"Honestly it is," he said. "'When do you want to make it?' Or 'when can you make it?' I mean, this is Donna's words to me is, 'When, when can you make it?' What I'm telling you guys is I reached a point in my career where it now becomes just a matter of timing. And when we can, because now there's four or five that have the Moses Effect. Now it's just a matter of where can they go?"

Johnson has a pretty healthy slate of movies at the moment, with Jungle Cruise heading to Disney+ next week , Red Notice arriving soon on Netflix, Black Adam now in the can and his voice role of Krypto the Dog in DC's League of Super-Pets all ensuring that we don't get Johnson withdrawal while we wait for any Hobbs and Shaw announcements to be made.